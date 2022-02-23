Whitby Town managers Nathan Haslam and Lee Bullock

With the game looking increasingly like going to penalties - a prospect that many of a Whitby Town persuasion were dreading considering their record from 12 yards - an 88th-minute winner for the hosts, courtesy of Jake Day, sent the Seasiders out at the quarter final stage, writes Paul Connolly.

From the first whistle, Whitby got themselves on the front foot, with Brad Fewster firing wide three minutes into the game, before him and Hazel saw efforts blocked ten minutes later.

Hazel then almost opened the scoring from 25 yards.

On-loan Middlesbrough man Harry Green broke the lines, leaving Whitby’s talisman clear, though he could only chip over Ryan Whitley’s bar, before Green himself went close with a low, drilled attempt.

Despite the chances being stacked in the Seasiders’ favour, Haslam couldn’t help but rue the missed chances.

“You don’t always get what you deserve in football,” Haslam said.

“We exploited Scarborough well in the first half. We were getting it through the lines but we just weren’t good enough in front of goal. “You always think you’re going to rue those missed chances and we did in the end.”

The second half saw the game open up, with the Seadogs in particular creating more to test Shane Bland, after a relatively quiet opening 45 minutes for the Blues’ gloveman. Whitby looked dangerous however, and almost broke the deadlock seven minutes after the restart.

Jassem Sukar’s left-wing cross fell between Fewster and Hazel, with neither able to bundle it over the line, allowing Whitley to gather.

From there Scarborough went up the other end and almost took the lead themselves,

Cameron Wilson firing wide after Luca Colville’s deflected shot fell kindly for him.

A good block from Ash Jackson on the hour mark prevented Hazel once again from opening the scoring, while at the other end Bland was equal to a powerful, low effort from James Cadman.

With the game more open, Haslam and Lee Bullock introduced Marcus Giles to proceedings in search of a winner, with the young striker returning from Bishop Auckland after scoring three goals in six games for Chris Hardy’s Two-Blues.

The forward made an impact, though he couldn’t get his side’s noses in front, seeing a scuffed effort saved by Whitley, before forcing the Boro gloveman into another save low to his left, either side of Bland denying Kieran Glynn’s long-range attempt.

And Haslam was happy with the impact Giles made on his return to the side.

“He’s made the impact that we wanted,” he said. “He’s got into some good positions and had two shots on target, though didn’t catch the ball how he’d have liked. “He’s tee’d Hazel up for one where he’s missed the target too, so he’s made an impact and it’s good to have him back.”

Whitby continued to threaten going into the latter stages - skipper Dan Rowe heading over the bar, before Hazel put Giles’ cutback into a similar place above Whitley’s goal. Colville hit the side netting with a 25-yard free-kick, before the deadlock was finally broken with just two minutes of normal time remaining.

Kieran Glynn was allowed to run from inside his own half, riding a tired challenge from Lewis Hawkins before beating Jonny Burn.

He cut the ball back to Jake Day, who tapped home from close range to put the Seadogs ahead. Whitby continued to push to force penalties, with Hazel having an attempt saved, though two Whitby players failed to follow up on the rebound, leaving the Blues to slip out of the Senior Cup - a competition they’ve not progressed beyond the quarter-final stage of since winning in 2017.

“The second half was a lot more even,” Haslam added. “That being said, we still got into good positions but again we’ve not been good enough in front of goal on the night.

“We’ve had chances, probably enough to win two games.