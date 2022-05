Whitby Town kick off their pre-season against Handsworth in July

The Seasiders will be at The Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull ground for a 3pm kick-off as they welcome Handsworth.

Handsworth are managed by Jason Dodsworth and the Northern Counties East League side will be Town's first opponents this summer.

Town have never played Handsworth in their history.

