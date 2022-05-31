Whitby Town will travel to Bishop Auckland this summer

The Seasiders will make the trip to the Heritage Park on Saturday July 16 for a 3pm kick-off. It will be Whitby's first visit to the venue venue since 2018 when they went down 2-1 in another friendly with Gregg Rutherford on target for the Blues under current Bishop Auckland boss Chris Hardy.

Bishop Auckland narrowly avoided relegation from the Northern League Division One last season and and having come in to keep them up, manager Hardy will be looking for a much more positive season this campaign, much like what he did with Whitby in his first full season where they narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

Whitby have already announced that they will face Handsworth at home on SaturdayJuly 9 while they will face Stockton Town at the MAP Group UK Stadium on the afternoon of Saturday July 23.

The Mickey Skinner Memorial Trophy will take place at The Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground against Guisborough Town on Tuesday July 26 before Darlington visit on Saturday July 30.