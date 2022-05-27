Whitby Town confirm pre-season friendly on the road at Stockton Town on July 23

The Seasiders will travel to The Map Group UK Stadium on Saturday July, 23 with kick-off set for 3pm.
Last year's scheduled friendly was cancelled due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Whitby squad, however the last visit to Stockton was one to forget as the Blues went down 3-0 in 2019.
The two sides also faced each other at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground the following summer, in another game where Stockton grabbed the upper hand, winning 2-1.
The game against Michael Dunwell's men, who lost out in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Division One East play-off final to Marske United last season promises to provide yet another stern test for Whitby.