Whitby Town confirm pre-season friendly on the road at Stockton Town on July 23

The Seasiders will travel to The Map Group UK Stadium on Saturday July, 23 with kick-off set for 3pm.

Last year's scheduled friendly was cancelled due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Whitby squad, however the last visit to Stockton was one to forget as the Blues went down 3-0 in 2019.

The two sides also faced each other at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground the following summer, in another game where Stockton grabbed the upper hand, winning 2-1.