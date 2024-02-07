Whitby Town cruise to victory over nine-man Basford
The majority of the 527 in the crowd celebrated at the final whistle as a Junior Mondal goal, a Coleby Shepherd stunner, and a Jacob Gratton penalty proved the difference between the sides.
Mondal fired home an opener past Kieran Preston after the Basford 'keeper had failed to deal with a corner delivery, then Shepherd ran from the half way line before calmly adding a second, before Gratton converted a late penalty as the Seasiders cruised to victory against the Nottinghamshire outfit.
Ultimately, Whitby would have been considered favourites for the victory given the difference between the two sides in the league table, but the visitors could have taken the lead in only the second minute when Jack Lewis - on loan from Leicester City - struck the woodwork with a first-time effort from distance.
But this early warning from Basford sparked Whitby into life as they began to get on the front foot, the best chance falling to Nathan Thomas as he got under his shot at the back post, allowing United to clear.
And Whitby wouldn't be denied shortly after when Mondal capitalised on a goalkeeping error to fire his side into the lead, making a big impact on his return to the side after a three-match suspension.
Maybe Whitby could have been pegged back and they would have been were it not for the heroics of Shane Bland to made a fantastic save to keep out a Matthew Thornhill free-kick in the 22nd minute.
The game turned even more in Whitby's favour in the second half when Kieran Fenton received two yellow cards in quick succession which resulted in a red as he was sent for an early shower.
And Town took advantage shortly after when Shepherd picked the ball up on half way, dribbled past several Basford players, before setting himself to strike a left-footed strike beyond Preston in the away goal.
Late on, Gratton was fouled in the box and he stepped up to wrap up the scoring. The drama didn't end there as Prince Mancinelli saw red, again after picking up his second booking, following a challenge on Mondal, leaving Basford with nine men.