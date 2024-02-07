Whitby Town's post match celebrations with Scampi Skipper the mascot. Pic: Brian Murfield

The majority of the 527 in the crowd celebrated at the final whistle as a Junior Mondal goal, a Coleby Shepherd stunner, and a Jacob Gratton penalty proved the difference between the sides.

Mondal fired home an opener past Kieran Preston after the Basford 'keeper had failed to deal with a corner delivery, then Shepherd ran from the half way line before calmly adding a second, before Gratton converted a late penalty as the Seasiders cruised to victory against the Nottinghamshire outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ultimately, Whitby would have been considered favourites for the victory given the difference between the two sides in the league table, but the visitors could have taken the lead in only the second minute when Jack Lewis - on loan from Leicester City - struck the woodwork with a first-time effort from distance.

But this early warning from Basford sparked Whitby into life as they began to get on the front foot, the best chance falling to Nathan Thomas as he got under his shot at the back post, allowing United to clear.

And Whitby wouldn't be denied shortly after when Mondal capitalised on a goalkeeping error to fire his side into the lead, making a big impact on his return to the side after a three-match suspension.

Maybe Whitby could have been pegged back and they would have been were it not for the heroics of Shane Bland to made a fantastic save to keep out a Matthew Thornhill free-kick in the 22nd minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game turned even more in Whitby's favour in the second half when Kieran Fenton received two yellow cards in quick succession which resulted in a red as he was sent for an early shower.

And Town took advantage shortly after when Shepherd picked the ball up on half way, dribbled past several Basford players, before setting himself to strike a left-footed strike beyond Preston in the away goal.