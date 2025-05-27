Whitby Town defender Connor Smith extends stay at the Towbar Express Stadium until the end of the 2025-26 season. Photo by Brian Murfield

Whitby Town defender Connor Smith has extended his stay at the Towbar Express Stadium until the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 28-year-old has established himself as a Town regular since his arrival from Marske United in 2023, writes Liam Ryder.

Known for his exceptional forward runs from right-back as much as his defending, the attack-minded player made 41 competitive Town appearances in the 2024-25 campaign, scoring on one occasion in November's 2-1 home win over Prescot Cables.

Connor was also a key member of the squad that made it to the first round of the FA Cup in 2023, playing in every game.

Whitby manager Gary Liddle said: "Connor had another very consistent season last year and showed quality in various positions for us.

"He's always available which is great for any manager and he is as reliable as they come.

"He loves playing for Whitby Town so it was an easy decision all round on both sides to stay."