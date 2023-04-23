Whitby Town denied a winning season finale by late Belper Town leveller

Harry Green levels the scores at 1-1 for Whitby Town in their final game of the NPL Premier Division season against Belper Town. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

It was a breathless second 45 minutes at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground, as Bradley Fewster looked to have won it for the hosts when he put them 2-1 ahead in the 72nd minute, writes Liam Ryder.

But it wasn't to be as the Nailers levelled in stoppage time when Wilson found space inside following a free-kick, as the defender slotted home the leveller.

Jacob Gratton had opened the scoring for the visitors, but Harry Green danced his way through to equalise before Fewster and Wilson traded the final goals of the season for their respective sides.

Brad Fewster chips the Belper Town keeper to make it 2-1 to Whitby.

The Seasiders looked lively from the off despite the heavy conditions, enjoying the majority of the chances in the first half. Green and local player Jos Storr both forced Tom Jackson into action, before Connor Simpson also headed off target from close range.

The hosts continued to push, with Green firing a powerful strike on target before Jackson diverted it onto the post, and then Lewis Hawkins drilled narrowly over the crossbar after a well-worked corner routine.

Joseph Nyahwema had the only two first half chances for Belper. He was denied by Shane Bland as Belper for the first, before stabbing an effort wide at the back post after a ball across the face of goal.

Simpson then struck the woodwork in first half stoppage time with a dipping effort to round off the first half's play.

A Belper player gets to grips with Town's Connor Simpson.

Whitby's relatively young side were typically dynamic, and Aaron Haswell saw his strike saved by Jackson within seconds of the restart, just a few minutes before James Oliver then took aim for Belper, only to be denied by a fantastic last-ditch challenge from Aaron Braithwaite.

But after creating several openings, Nathan Haslam's men were made to pay for their profligacy. Gratton created the opening after gliding into the area before going down under the challenge of Daniel Rowe. The midfielder stepped up himself and found the bottom corner, despite Bland guessing the right way.

Whitby sought a way back into the game with Green's drive a measure of their intent, and with just over an hour played they got their leveller. It owed much to Green's work on the left as he skipped past Ben Rhodes and delivered a powerful strike into the roof of the net to find the equaliser.

The final 25 minutes were somewhat chaotic. Town continued to push, and with 72 minutes played they took the lead on the counter with Green who released Bradley Fewster free on goal. He was there to calmly chip the ball over the on-rushing Jackson in front of the Upgang Lane end.

Aaron Haswell in action for Whitby Town.

It looked to be the winner, but the drama wasn't over and, sickingly for Whitby, their lead was wiped out.

When a free-kick was awarded in a wide position. The set-piece was played into the area, nodded down, and Wilson was there to fire home to rescue a point for his side.

Whitby: Shane Bland, Aaron Braithwaite, Aaron Haswell, Adam Gell (Coleby Shepherd 52), Daniel Rowe (C), Harrison Beeden, Lewis Hawkins, Jamie Bramwell (Lewis Ritson 82), Jos Storr (Bradley Fewster 60), Connor Simpson, Harry Green