Whitby Town dragged back into relegation zone after last-gasp defeat at home to Hyde United

Jack Redshaw struck the winner late in the second half as Hyde United secured a 2-1 win over Whitby Town on Saturday afternoon.​

​The Tigers led through Bradley Holmes at the Towbar Express Stadium, but Gary Liddle's side levelled just after half-time through frontman Matthew Tymon, who converted Layton Watts' cross with a header, writes Liam Ryder.

But the influential Redshaw's fizzing 85th-minute curler won what was an efficient performance for the visitors, who remain 10th while the Seasiders dropped into the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division bottom four with five games to play.

In a cagey, slow-paced start, Adam Gell tested Callum Hiddleston after a Tymon knock-down with eight minutes played, while at the other end, Doncaster Rovers-loanee Kasper Williams did well to turn Jordan Scanlon's ball behind for a corner with an outstretched leg.

Blues man of the match Layton Watts with Hyde defender Harry Ditchfield. Photos by Brian Murfield

The visitors took the lead in the 24th minute. Redshaw helped create it with a magnificent run before knocking the ball on for a low cross to be played in by Callum Spooner which was met by Holmes who converted with ease, his precise finish beating Shane Bland.

Tymon - who had registered two goals in two matches ahead of Saturday's clash - found the next chance as he ghosted in at the back post to meet Watts' cross from the right, but he could only find the hands of Hiddleston, while Lewis Hawkins saw a deflected effort trickle wide moments later.

Spooner drilled an effort over the crossbar just before the break as the Seasiders headed in a goal down after 45 minutes.

Town enjoyed a more promising spell in the early stages of the second half and it led to a leveller. Watts, who was a constant menace for Hyde, gave Joel Amado a tough afternoon, and on the 50 minute mark, he helped to carve out an equaliser.

Watts' industry on the right wing helped create it, with him feeding the in-form Tymon, and the experienced forward turned home the wide man's cross with an emphatic close-range header.

It was Tymon's fourth goal of the season since his December return to the club, and his third in three games.

It was also reasonable reward for Liddle's side's improvement on the back of the half time team talk, though Bland did have to be alert to keep out a swerving Scanlon drive six minutes later.

But Whitby couldn't maintain that momentum, though, and fell behind again with just five minutes of normal time to play.

Bland may feel he could have done better from Redshaw's low strike, however the Town shot-stopper was unsighted, but it fizzed beyond him at his right-hand post to make it 2-1.

In the end, Whitby were unable to muster a response to falling behind for a second time and Town slipped to a potentially costly defeat.

The Blues face a crunch clash at 16th-placed Lancaster City this Saturday. City are only four points ahead of Whitby, so a win for the visitors drags the Lancastrians into the relegation dogfight.