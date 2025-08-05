Whitby keeper Shane Bland makes a save. Photo by Brian Murfield

Whitby Town prepared for their Pitching In Northern Premier League opener at Workington with a goalless draw at Stockton Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Seasiders kick off their league campaign at Borough Park on Saturday and prepared with a solid showing against Premier rivals Stockton Town at the MAP Group UK Stadium.

In a largely even first half, Stockton looked likelier to break the deadlock. Four minutes in, the ball broke kindly for Josh Scott who, with a controlled first-time effort, was denied by Shane Bland.

Whitby's starting Trialist saw an effort saved miraculously by Nathan Fisher at the other end and, after Jake Petitjean had tested Bland, Kevin Hayes struck the crossbar with a left-footed attempt.

In an end-to-end spell midway through the first half, Town responded through their Trialist who saw another shot well saved by Fisher, with Nathan McGinley heading into the hands of the Anchors' keeper from the resulting corner.

There was almost a moment of embarrassment from Bland who, after mis-kicking a clearance, looked set to concede, but he made amends with a strong save to keep our Amar Purewal.

Further first-half chances came for Stockton through Scott on two occasions, who firstly headed into the hands of Bland, and latterly rattled the woodwork with a powerful effort. Whitby's response was Lewis Hawkins' attempt which Fisher held.

The home side started well in the early exchanges after the break, with Owen Gallacher seeing a shot tipped away by Bland before he was denied again by the Whitby shot-stopper with a much more comfortable effort.

For Whitby, James Harrison's deflected attempt at the back post had Stockton worried but they defended the set-piece that followed with relative ease.

Aaron Haswell then saw an optimistic low strike gathered by Fisher in what was the last chance of note in a fixture which capped off a relatively positive pre-season campaign for the Seasiders.

Town will be playing in their very popular new away kit at Workington this coming Saturday.

