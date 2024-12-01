Whitby Town earn 3-0 home victory against NPL Premier rivals Lancaster City

Whitby Town powered to a 3-0 home win against Lancaster City. Photo by Brian Murfield

First-half goals from Nathan Thomas and Connor Simpson and a stunning team goal finished off by Layton Watts gave Whitby Town a third home win in four matches at home to Lancaster City on Saturday afternoon.

Lancaster had gone four games unbeaten in all competitions and looked full of confidence early on, but were stunned in the 25th minute when Thomas converted a penalty after an initial foul on the attacker, writes Liam Ryder.

The visitors had come close early on when Aaron Bennett forced Shane Bland into a save, and Nic Evangelinos struck narrowly over the crossbar.

But, despite these early chances, it was Whitby who took the lead from the penalty spot after Thomas was adjudged to have been fouled inside the area. He stepped up to send Andre Mendes the wrong way.

Just before that, Thomas had seen two low efforts blocked as signs began to show that the tide was beginning to turn in the match.

Thomas then sent an effort from inside his own half agonisingly wide after he spotted Mendes off his line, but Town would have a second shortly after with half-time looming.

Watts then tried an audacious lob himself, which wasn't executed as intended, while Bennett found himself with a similar opportunity at the other end too. Both goalkeepers were equal to the efforts.

Then Thomas came close again, this time with a much less spectacular low shot which was held comfortably by Mendes.

Lancaster responded through Lewis Mansell who saw his effort blocked by the feet of Bland in the 40th minute.

Simpson, completely unmarked, looked destined to score only to be prevented from doing so thanks to a strong save from Mendes who instinctively stuck his arm out to the keep the ball out of his net.

Two minutes before the break, Layton Watts found Simpson at the near post with a corner delivery as the striker registered his first goal back in blue since returning to the club from Sacramento in Australia.

Brayden Shaw fired into the hands of Shane Bland via a deflection in a rare opportunity for the away side in the second half.

Layton Watts celebrates his goal with his teammates against Lancaster. Photo by Brian Murfield

And Whitby continued to push for more, netting a third in the 61st minute.

A sublime bending ball from Campbell Darcy picked out Watts, making his home debut, who rounded the on-rushing Mendes before slotting home into an empty net.

In stoppage time, Town were grateful for Darcy who did all he could to protect the clean sheet, clearing off the line after Whitby had initially failed to clear following a right-wing cross.

Only the injury to Jassem Sukar, which saw Alfie Jackson replace him late in the second half, threatened to dampen spirits at the Towbar Express Stadium but Whitby were back to winning ways as they climbed into the top half of the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division table.

The Seasiders will look to continue their ascent with a positive result in West Yorkshire this coming Saturday, as they make the trip to face third-placed Guiseley.