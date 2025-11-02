Whitby Town earn point on the road at NPL Premier Division rivals Lancaster City

Whitby striker Jake Charles charges down a clearance by the Lancaster goalkeeper. Photo by Owen Cox

Whitby Town were held to a goalless draw at Lancaster City on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The high-flying hosts - looking to respond to an away defeat at Warrington Town the previous weekend - forced Whitby to be resolute and organised, frustrating Jimmy Marshall's men in front of goal at The Giant Axe.

The visitors did go close a couple of times themselves through winger James Harrison and Donald Chimalilo, the latter restored to the matchday squad in Lancashire after missing out on the Seasiders' 3-1 win at home to Rushall Olympic due to an operation, but it was the home side putting Whitby under pressure primarily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a first half of few chances, Layton Watts was at the heart of most of the Seasiders' forays forward. His driving run down the left and pick out for Harrison caused Lancaster a problem for a first-time shot was struck into the hands of Brad Kelly.

James Harrison on the run for Whitby Town. Photo by Owen Cox

At the other end, Bobby Bjork saw a shot stopped by the post to prevent it from finding the back of Shane Bland's goal, before Adam Fairclough then tried his luck as the Town custodian saved well.

Bland was involved again to deny Steven Yawson's chipped attempt, whose effort on the turn was heading goal-wards following a mistake from Player-Manager Gary Liddle. Midfielder Fairclough then sent wide a low drive towards goal.

Lancaster's goalkeeper Kelly made the first save of the second half, denying Jake Charles by making himself big to the Town striker out with the ball at his feet, shortly after Harrison had flashed the ball over his the gloveman's crossbar from a tight angle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chimalilo was introduced in the 64th minute in place of Michael Woods, who had netted the previous Saturday, but it was Marshall's men managing to play their way into the more promising areas. One such move resulted in the ball finding the back of Bland's net, only for the offside flag to come to Whitby's rescue.

Jake Charles holds off a City player. Photo by Owen Cox

A right-footed drive from Chimalilo brought a smart defensive block from Lancaster with full-time nearing.

But there was another big let-off for Whitby when the woodwork was struck from close range before a Lancaster substitute, Lewis Mansell, couldn't find the target on the rebound as City's threat started to wane.

In the end it was Sam Collins for the Seasiders who made the most important late contribution, making a last minute driving run forwards but, with the goal at his mercy, he fired off target with his left foot.

Nevertheless it was a positive point away from home for the Seasiders who did well to contain a well-organised, strong home side in Lancaster City.