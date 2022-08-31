Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kev Burgess of Marske United heads the ball away from Lewis Hawkins

The Seasiders put in a promising performance on Monday against Marske on Bank Holiday where, an another day, they could have scored four or five, writes Liam Ryder.

Bishop Auckland of the Northern League are managed by former Whitby boss Chris Hardy.

The two sides met in pre-season at Heritage Park with the Blues running out 3-0 winners.

Last season’s FA Cup saw Town reach the Third Qualifying Round before going out to York City at the LNER Community Stadium.

In the First Qualifying Round, Whitby defeated Warrington Rylands 4-0 away from home.