Whitby Town eye FA Cup win to kick-start season
Whitby Town will be looking for their first win of the season when Bishop Auckland visit the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off).
The Seasiders put in a promising performance on Monday against Marske on Bank Holiday where, an another day, they could have scored four or five, writes Liam Ryder.
Bishop Auckland of the Northern League are managed by former Whitby boss Chris Hardy.
The two sides met in pre-season at Heritage Park with the Blues running out 3-0 winners.
Last season’s FA Cup saw Town reach the Third Qualifying Round before going out to York City at the LNER Community Stadium.
In the First Qualifying Round, Whitby defeated Warrington Rylands 4-0 away from home.
On Saturday, the Seasiders will be without captain Daniel Rowe through suspension, however Bradley Fewster is in contention after making the bench at Mount Pleasant.