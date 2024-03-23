Blues boss Nathan Haslam has signed a new deal.

Haslam joined the Seasiders in the summer of 2020 as a coach under the management of Chris Hardy, before taking on the managerial reigns alongside Lee Bullock. Haslam then took sole charge of Town in September 2022.

The team was still pursuing its first Pitching In Northern Premier League win of the season at the time Haslam took over the reigns with the assistance of Jonathan Franks and Matthew Bates, however they guided Town to a 15th place finish during the 2022/23 campaign.

And in Haslam's first full season in charge, this current campaign, he has guided Whitby to the First Round Proper of the Emirates FA Cup for the first time in 20 years, as well into the final of the WOODSmith Construction North Riding Senior Cup.

The Seasiders also currently find themselves occupying a top-half place in the league table.

Nathan Haslam said: "After the positive season we've had and with the players we've got, we want to build on that.

"Getting everything sorted this early allows us to prepare in terms of recruitment as well.

"There's still a lot to try and achieve this season and it's important we keep our focus on the job in hand and see where that takes us.

"The league's always tough but that doesn't take away our ambitions in terms of what we want to achieve.