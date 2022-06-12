Whitby Town news

The 29-year-old becomes the Seasiders' third summer 2022 signing, signing a one-year deal at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground.

The six-foot-three centre-half is a commanding presence at the back and he was named as Liversedge's Supporters' Player of the Season as they won the Pitching In Northern Premier League Division One East title last campaign.

The defender joins the club after having vast experience in non-league football with Brighouse Town, Yorkshire Amateur and Witton Albion. He has also played abroad with the former Cypriot First Division side AEZ Zakakiou.