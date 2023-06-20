The Blues are getting ready for their pre-season matches.

Nathan Haslam's side will kick of their preparations for the 2023/24 campaign at home to Northern Counties East League Division One side Beverley Town, on Saturday, 1st July (kick-off 3pm) before then hosting Whitby Fisherman's Society on Friday, 7th July, writes Liam Ryder.

Town will then head to Redcar Athletic on Tuesday, 11th July before returning home the following Tuesday night to welcome National League North outfit South Shields.

A trip to visit Bishop Auckland, managed by former Blues' boss Chris Hardy, will follow on Saturday, 22nd July ahead of the annual Mickey Skinner Memorial Trophy match against Guisborough Town which will be held at the King George V Ground on Tuesday, 25th July.

Blues skipper Dan Rowe