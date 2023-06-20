News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Town Football Club confirm their full pre-season fixture schedule

Whitby Town have announced their full pre-season schedule ahead of the 2023/24 Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division campaign.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 20th Jun 2023, 08:54 BST- 1 min read
The Blues are getting ready for their pre-season matches.The Blues are getting ready for their pre-season matches.
Nathan Haslam's side will kick of their preparations for the 2023/24 campaign at home to Northern Counties East League Division One side Beverley Town, on Saturday, 1st July (kick-off 3pm) before then hosting Whitby Fisherman's Society on Friday, 7th July, writes Liam Ryder.

Town will then head to Redcar Athletic on Tuesday, 11th July before returning home the following Tuesday night to welcome National League North outfit South Shields.

A trip to visit Bishop Auckland, managed by former Blues' boss Chris Hardy, will follow on Saturday, 22nd July ahead of the annual Mickey Skinner Memorial Trophy match against Guisborough Town which will be held at the King George V Ground on Tuesday, 25th July.

Blues skipper Dan RoweBlues skipper Dan Rowe
The Seasiders will then face Blyth Spartans away from home on Saturday, 29th July before rounding off their pre-season campaign at home to Stockton Town on Saturday, 5th August.

