Whitby Town Football Club use Whitby band's new song as their walkout music for new season

The song Northern Town, written by Sunbeam, featured for the first time at Town’s first home league game of the new campaign against Liversedge.

Guitarist Sean Stuart said: “The song was written by our singer Jimmy (Organ) about a 90s kid growing up in the town – the good, the bad and the ugly!

"I call it an ode to Whitby about being able to play outside until the lights come on and before the internet really came in.”

Sunbeam

Sunbeam have performed several times at Whitby Town’s Turnbull Ground, where they draw a good following, and Sean said the club’s media officer Paul Connolly was keen to hear the Whitby song.

"He came back to Jimmy and asked if they could play it at their home games,” said Sean.

"It’s a good fitting chorus, quite bouncy and uplifting.

"We thought it was a nice touch and appreciate the club doing it.”

Northern Town is being released as a digital track on September 1.

The EP of the same name will be available on Spotify too, minus the additional tracks.

Track listing:

1. Northern town

2. Waiting gold

3. You’re not alone4. Alone (acoustic version)5. Bide my time (acoustic version)

Sunbeam are: Jimmy Organ, vocals; Nicky Baxter, guitar and drums; Sean Stuart, guitar.