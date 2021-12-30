Jacob Hazel scored twice for Whitby against South Shields

Whitby sealed victory over their New Year's Day opponents earlier in the season, winning 2-1 at the Towbar Express Stadium at the Turnbull Ground thanks to a Jacob Hazel brace, writes Liam Ryder.

With Craig Lynch's men due to face the Seasiders on home turf at Craik Park this time around, Blues' boss Bullock wants his side to secure what would be a vital victory in their battle to return to the play-off spots.

"It will be a challenge playing on an artificial surface that the home side know well," said Bullock. "We're coming up against a team that are suddenly clicking into gear after a bad start to the season.

"It will be a really difficult game so if we can come out of that having not lost the game we'll view it as a good Christmas spell."

Town's last visit to Craik Park came in the Buildbase FA Trophy last season, but it turned out to be a day to forget as they exited the competition 3-1 after going down to ten men.

A limited number of seats remain available on the club's supporters' coach which leaves the Towbar Express Stadium at 10:30am. Supporters can contact the club for details on how to book seat