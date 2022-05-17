Whitby Town goalkeeper Shane Bland agrees two-year contract extension

The 27-year-old shot-stopper signed for the Seasiders in 2013 and has amassed more than 300 appearances for the club.

Born in Middlesbrough, Bland moved to Spennymoor Town in 2018, and then onto West Auckland Town, before returning to the Turnbull Ground in 2019.

Bland has also represented an FA Select XI in 2014 to celebrate 125 years of the Northern League in a game played at Bishop Auckland's Heritage Park.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bland said: "I'm very pleased and happy to get a new contract. It's been rollercoaster of a season and to be here for at least another two years is exciting.

"To reach over 300 appearances at 27 makes me determined to get more appearances for the club and try and help the club achieve some success."

Whitby Town Joint-Manager, Lee Bullock, said: "Shane is, in my opinion, the best goalkeeper in the league. We see it week in, week out. Not only that but he loves being part of Whitby Town so it's great news. He's comfortable here, he's happy here and he thrives here.

"It's taken a while to get it over because he's obviously a very established, important player but nothing is every straight forward in football. It's done know and hope for two more successful years with him."