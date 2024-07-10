Alfie Jackson scores his first ever Whitby goal and the eighth of the night for Whitby Town in the win against Billingham. PHOTOS: BRIAN MURFIELD

Whitby Town's second pre-season match ended in an emphatic 8-2 victory over Jamie Poole's Billingham Town.

From the outset, the levels between the two sides were clear and it wasn't long before the Seasiders opened the scoring - with Jake Charles netting his third in two games, writes Paul Connolly.

Lewis Hawkins' beautifully weighted cross-field ball dropped to the feet of Aaron Haswell. He got the byline before squaring to Charles, who tapped into an empty net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hawkins could've had one himself minutes later, but he could only guide the ball wide from six yards following Charles' delivery from the left.

Joe Wheatley in action for the Blues against Billingham.

Whitby's attacking threat was evident, with Nathan Thomas also striking the post, before Charles hit the side netting as a loose back pass fell to him at a tight angle.

Billingham levelled just after the 20-minute mark. John Stephenson did well down the left before the ball fell to Paul Young, who finished well past Shane Bland.

Four minutes later, Town’s lead was restored. Haswell took control of another ball forward from Hawkins, before getting into the box and cutting the ball back. Charles' initial shot was off target, but Matty Robinson turned it into his own net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Towards the end of the first half, Doherty did well down the left before delivering for Charles, though the forward could only fire over.

Striker Jake Charles scores for Whitby in the midweek match.

In the closing moments of the half, Haswell saw a powerful effort from 20 yards diverted for a corner. From the resulting setpiece, Whitby went short to Wheatley who delivered into the box. Gary Liddle met the ball with his head, though saw his effort saved by Roberts.

Moments into the second half Whitby added to their lead. Thomas did well down the right and put a low ball in for Stephen Walker, who tapped home from close range. Just five minutes later, Thomas was on the scoresheet. Sam Collins sent Walker down the left, his ball into the box was deflected into the path of Thomas, who fired home emphatically first time.

Thomas soon added his second and Whitby's fifth.

Collins' jinking run saw him beat two and get into the box. Both his shot and Charles' subsequent follow-up were saved before it dropped to Thomas, who found the net with a chipped effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Thomas, who scored a hat-trick, Steve Walker, who hit a brace, and Aaron Haswell celebrate a goal.

The visitors managed to get one back on 68 minutes. A loose ball back to Nick Cranston allowed Cam Thompson to get one-on-one and finish neatly.

Nathan Haslam's side looked to add more to their tally. Walker found a way into the box before laying back to Thomas, whose effort was saved.

The Whitby winger had another chance for his hat-trick moments late with a powerful free-kick, though saw it parried by Decklan Greenwood.

The sixth came six minutes from time, Walker played the ball through the legs of a Billingham defender into Thomas, the winger laid it back to Walker who finished well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas' hat-trick arrived moments later, Walker played the former Hartlepool man in, who opened his body and finished well inside the box across Greenwood.