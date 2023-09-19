Whitby Town handed FA Cup home draw against Morpeth Town in third qualifying round

Harrison Beeden goes close to scoring for the Blues against Prescot Cables in the FA Cup win.

The Highwaymen will visit the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground on the weekend of September 30, writes Liam Ryder.

The Seasiders advanced to this stage by beating Prescot Cables 2-1 at the weekend, while Town's opponents beat National League North side Southport 3-0 to go through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners of this round take home £5,625, while the losing side take away £1,875. Match and ticket details for this fixture will be announced in due course.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Gell netted in Whitby's 2-1 win in the FA Cup.

Attention briefly turns away from the cup this weekend as the Blues travel to FC United of Manchester in the NPL Premier on Saturday.

Ahead of the trip to Broadhurst Park, assistant boss Jonathan Franks told The Whitby Gazette: "It always seems to be an entertaining game when we play them. It's heart in the mouth stuff at times but it's a battle between two good footballing sides.