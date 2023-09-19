Whitby Town handed FA Cup home draw against Morpeth Town in third qualifying round
The Highwaymen will visit the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground on the weekend of September 30, writes Liam Ryder.
The Seasiders advanced to this stage by beating Prescot Cables 2-1 at the weekend, while Town's opponents beat National League North side Southport 3-0 to go through.
The winners of this round take home £5,625, while the losing side take away £1,875. Match and ticket details for this fixture will be announced in due course.
Attention briefly turns away from the cup this weekend as the Blues travel to FC United of Manchester in the NPL Premier on Saturday.
Ahead of the trip to Broadhurst Park, assistant boss Jonathan Franks told The Whitby Gazette: "It always seems to be an entertaining game when we play them. It's heart in the mouth stuff at times but it's a battle between two good footballing sides.
"These are the sorts of games that players enjoy and we do want to play good football. Sometimes that's difficult at home because of the way teams set up against us, but hopefully being away will suit us."