Whitby Town handed FA Cup home draw against Morpeth Town in third qualifying round

Whitby Town will host Morpeth Town in the Emirates FA Cup Third Qualifying Round.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 19th Sep 2023, 14:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 14:27 BST
Harrison Beeden goes close to scoring for the Blues against Prescot Cables in the FA Cup win.
Harrison Beeden goes close to scoring for the Blues against Prescot Cables in the FA Cup win.

The Highwaymen will visit the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground on the weekend of September 30, writes Liam Ryder.

The Seasiders advanced to this stage by beating Prescot Cables 2-1 at the weekend, while Town's opponents beat National League North side Southport 3-0 to go through.

The winners of this round take home £5,625, while the losing side take away £1,875. Match and ticket details for this fixture will be announced in due course.

Adam Gell netted in Whitby's 2-1 win in the FA Cup.
Adam Gell netted in Whitby's 2-1 win in the FA Cup.
Attention briefly turns away from the cup this weekend as the Blues travel to FC United of Manchester in the NPL Premier on Saturday.

Ahead of the trip to Broadhurst Park, assistant boss Jonathan Franks told The Whitby Gazette: "It always seems to be an entertaining game when we play them. It's heart in the mouth stuff at times but it's a battle between two good footballing sides.

"These are the sorts of games that players enjoy and we do want to play good football. Sometimes that's difficult at home because of the way teams set up against us, but hopefully being away will suit us."

