Whitby Town handed Workington away opener to 2025-26 NPL Premier season
The Seasiders, who have four of their last seven opening day fixtures, will travel to Borough Park for one final time to face the Reds on Saturday August 9, with kick-off to take place at 3pm (BST).
Gary Liddle's side then host Stocksbridge Park Steels in their first home league fixture of the 2025-26 season the following Tuesday night before facing a home clash against Warrington Town, who were relegated from National League North, on August 16.
The Seasiders will enter the Emirates FA Cup at the First Qualifying Round stage this season and their campaign will begin on Saturday August 31.
September begins with an away contest against Ilkeston Town and, following visits from Stockton Town and Prescot Cables, along with an away trip to Gainsborough Trinity, conclude the month with the visit of Hednesford Town.
There will be a first Pitching In Northern Premier League match since the 2017-18 season against Rushall Olympic in October following The Pics' return to the division.
Whitby, who claimed a thrilling 3-3 comeback draw at Dales Lane in 2018, will make the long trip to the West Midlands on Saturday March 7 after hosting them on Saturday October 25 for the first time in seven years.
Town will welcome Morpeth Town to the Towbar Express Stadium on Boxing Day in their final match of 2025, before kicking off 2026 with an away fixture against Hebburn Town on New Year's Day.
Whitby will end their league season on home soil when facing a clash against Cleethorpes Town on Saturday April 25.
The campaign will comprise of 31 weekend rounds of matches and four initial midweek sets of games, with the season concluding with simultaneous matches played on Saturday April 25.
Whitby Town’s 2025-26 NPL Premier Division fixtures
AUGUST
9 v Workington A
12 v Stocksbridge PS H
16 v Warrington T H
19 v FC United of Manchester A
23 v Hyde United A
25 v Hebburn T H
30 FA CUP 1Q
SEPTEMBER
6 v Ilkeston T A
9 v Stockton T H
13 v Prescot Cables H
16 v Gainsborough T A
20 FA Trophy 2Q
27 v Hednesford T H
OCTOBER
4 v FA Trophy 3Q
11 v Ashton Utd A
18 v Bamber Bridge H
25 v Rushall Olympic H
NOVEMBER
1 v Lancaster City A
8 v Guiseley H
15 v Warrington Rylands A
22 v Leek T H
29 v Cleethorpes T A
DECEMBER
6 v Ilkeston T H
13 v Stockton T A
20 v Stocksbridge PS A
26 v Morpeth T H
JANUARY 2026
1 v Hebburn T A
10 v Workington H
17 v Prescot Cables A
24 v Gainsborough T H
FEBRUARY
7 v Hednesford T A
14 v Ashton Utd H
21 v Bamber Bridge A
28 v Warrington Rylands H
MARCH
7 v Rushall Olympic A
14 v Lancaster City H
21 v Guiseley A
28 v Warrington T A
APRIL
4 v FC United of Manchester H
6 v Morpeth T A
11 v Hyde Utd H
18 v Leek T A
25 v Cleethorpes T H