Matty Tymon fires at goal for Whitby Town at home to Hartlepool. Photo by Brian Murfield

Whitby Town will begin their 2025-26 Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division campaign with a away fixture against Workington.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Seasiders, who have four of their last seven opening day fixtures, will travel to Borough Park for one final time to face the Reds on Saturday August 9, with kick-off to take place at 3pm (BST).

Gary Liddle's side then host Stocksbridge Park Steels in their first home league fixture of the 2025-26 season the following Tuesday night before facing a home clash against Warrington Town, who were relegated from National League North, on August 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders will enter the Emirates FA Cup at the First Qualifying Round stage this season and their campaign will begin on Saturday August 31.

September begins with an away contest against Ilkeston Town and, following visits from Stockton Town and Prescot Cables, along with an away trip to Gainsborough Trinity, conclude the month with the visit of Hednesford Town.

There will be a first Pitching In Northern Premier League match since the 2017-18 season against Rushall Olympic in October following The Pics' return to the division.

Whitby, who claimed a thrilling 3-3 comeback draw at Dales Lane in 2018, will make the long trip to the West Midlands on Saturday March 7 after hosting them on Saturday October 25 for the first time in seven years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town will welcome Morpeth Town to the Towbar Express Stadium on Boxing Day in their final match of 2025, before kicking off 2026 with an away fixture against Hebburn Town on New Year's Day.

Whitby will end their league season on home soil when facing a clash against Cleethorpes Town on Saturday April 25.

The campaign will comprise of 31 weekend rounds of matches and four initial midweek sets of games, with the season concluding with simultaneous matches played on Saturday April 25.

Whitby Town’s 2025-26 NPL Premier Division fixtures

AUGUST

9 v Workington A

12 v Stocksbridge PS H

16 v Warrington T H

19 v FC United of Manchester A

23 v Hyde United A

25 v Hebburn T H

30 FA CUP 1Q

SEPTEMBER

6 v Ilkeston T A

9 v Stockton T H

13 v Prescot Cables H

16 v Gainsborough T A

20 FA Trophy 2Q

27 v Hednesford T H

OCTOBER

4 v FA Trophy 3Q

11 v Ashton Utd A

18 v Bamber Bridge H

25 v Rushall Olympic H

NOVEMBER

1 v Lancaster City A

8 v Guiseley H

15 v Warrington Rylands A

22 v Leek T H

29 v Cleethorpes T A

DECEMBER

6 v Ilkeston T H

13 v Stockton T A

20 v Stocksbridge PS A

26 v Morpeth T H

JANUARY 2026

1 v Hebburn T A

10 v Workington H

17 v Prescot Cables A

24 v Gainsborough T H

FEBRUARY

7 v Hednesford T A

14 v Ashton Utd H

21 v Bamber Bridge A

28 v Warrington Rylands H

MARCH

7 v Rushall Olympic A

14 v Lancaster City H

21 v Guiseley A

28 v Warrington T A

APRIL

4 v FC United of Manchester H

6 v Morpeth T A

11 v Hyde Utd H

18 v Leek T A

25 v Cleethorpes T H