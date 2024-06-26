Whitby Town have re-signed defender Jassem Sukar for the 2024-25 season
The 27-year-old will make the switch back to the Towbar Express Stadium prior to the new campaign, following two years at Darlington, where he departed to after leaving the Seasiders in 2022.
Sukar becomes the club's sixth arrival of the summer after putting pen to paper on a deal with Whitby Town.
The former Sunderland Academy defender, who can play centrally or on the left of defence, featured 63 times in all competitions across two seasons with the Quakers, while he also became a regular in the Scarborough Athletic backline while on loan during the second half of the 2023/24 season.
Commenting on his return to the Towbar Express Stadium, Sukar said: "I'm delighted, it's good to be back.
"Whitby is a place I was very fond of when I left a couple of years ago so I can't wait to get back and see some familiar faces, and some new faces too.
"I'm up for the new challenge and I'm excited to get going."