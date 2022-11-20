Whitby Town held to 2-2 draw on the road at fellow strugglers Belper Town

Priestley Griiffiths put Whitby 2-1 ahead at fellow strugglers Belper Town

The Seasiders trailed inside the opening ten minutes before Jacob Day - who made the move to Whitby from Belper's Derbyshire rivals Matlock in September - levelled the league clash with an accurate header, writes Liam Ryder.

Priestley Griffiths - who had only scored once up until the weekend - put Whitby in front with a long-range finish to put Whitby ahead before half-time.

However, Harry Middleton's late penalty ensured a draw for Belper in the closing stages, leaving both sides routed inside the NPL Premier Division's bottom four.

Jake Day levelled for Blues at Belper

Nathan Haslam made one change to side which suffered a last gasp defeat against Lancaster the previous week as Day - who also had a goal ruled out - was handed a place in the starting XI in place of Harry Green.

In the sixth minute, Belper opened the scoring as Brodie Litchfield fired home via the crossbar from close range following Jacob Gratton's cross.

Whitby, though, who had a slow start to the game, eventually responded in bright fashion as Day equalised for the visitors, registering his third goal for the Seasiders.

After the tall forward rose highest above the Belper defence, the former Scarborough Athletic and Bridlington Town man headed the ball into the bottom right-hand corner from a Coleby Shepherd cross to draw Whitby level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Day combined neatly again with Shepherd shortly after before the former saw his header ruled out after he was adjudged to have fouled his man. Both Haslam and Belper boss Steve Kittrick felt the decision was harsh.

Belper could have regained their lead as Shaun Tuton raced forwards but saw his attempt blocked before the follow-up was well saved low down by Shane Bland.

In the 39th minute, Whitby found themselves ahead for the first time as Harrison Davison-Hale was unable to hold what looked to be a routine gather and Griffiths was able to profit as the ball slowly rolled over the goal-line after slipping through the Belper goalkeeper's legs.

After Bradley Fewster's early second-half attempt, Belper turned the screw and pushed for an equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greg Tempest ended a promising attacking move by firing wide from the edge of the area, before Soni Fergus was perfectly positioned to head the ball off the line after Bland was beaten to the ball in the air.

Ethan Cartwright had the best chance of the half, but he was unable to score as the Blues' shot-stopper was on hand to get the slightest of touches onto the Belper man's effort from a tight angle.

In the 81st minute, Belper were awarded a penalty-kick as Day's challenge inside the area was penalised and Middleton was able to convert from twelve yards as his spot-kick sent Blues gloveman Bland the wrong way.

Either side could have snatched three points in second-half stoppage-time with Day's low ball across the face of goal evading any Whitby shirts, before Litchfield's close-range effort deflected narrowly wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby Town: Shane Bland, Soni Fergus, Coleby Shepherd, Jamie Bramwell, Daniel Rowe (c), Harrison Beeden, Lewis Hawkins (Jake Hackett 60), Priestley Griffiths (Harry Green 69), Jacob Day, Bradley Fewster (Aaron Cunningham 64), Aaron Haswell