Whitby Town held to a draw at high-flying Hyde United

Whitby Town's Layton watts celebrates putting Town 1-0 ahead at Croft Park against Blyth Spartans on Boxing Day. Photos by Owen Cox

A second-half Matthew Fearnley equaliser was enough to snatch a point from Whitby Town on the road at the Project Solar Stadium.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Liddle's side, led by Assistant Jason Kennedy for the day with the Town boss absent due to personal reasons, saw his side go ahead right on the stroke of half-time through a stunning Layton Watts free-kick after Matthew Tymon had been upended, writes Liam Ryder.

Hyde responded, though, and just ahead of the hour mark, they got their reward when Fearnley scored what proved to be the telling equaliser as the spoils were shared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town almost got off to the perfect start after 12 minutes when Tymon found space at the back post following a defensive header from Callum Spooner, but Tymon saw his shot fly over the crossbar when he was well placed to score.

Layton Watts put Town ahead at Hyde United.. Photo by Brian Murfield

The Tigers looked to respond to Whitby's early pressure when Fearnley took a couple of touches on the edge of the area, but despite getting a clean connection on his strike, he fired his effort well wide.

Hyde, chasing a play-off place in the Pitching In NPL Premier, worked Shane Bland for the first time in the 20th minute when Jordan Scanlon found space to shoot after a mis-judged header from Frankie Whelan. Bland did well to react and tip his first-time effort around the post.

The hosts had started to gain the upper hand and Bland would have to be alert twice more; firstly denying Fearnley in a one-on-one situation, before seeing Scanlon's powerful strike wide of the mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite coming under some pressure, it was Whitby who started to create chances of their own again heading into the final ten minutes of the first half. Persistence from Mitchell Curry allowed him space to shoot from inside the area, but he could only find the hands of Callum Hiddleston, before Lewis Hawkins also achieved the same feet minutes later as the Hyde 'keeper tipped his speculative effort over the bar.

Two minutes later, February signing Michael Woods had two bites of the cherry in searching for an opener, shooting off-target eventually.

Just moments later, Whitby found themselves in front in the most spectacular way; a run forwards from Tymon was halted by Joel Amado which set up the situation nicely for Watts to step up and perfectly get the dead-ball over the wall and into the net, beyond the reach of Hiddleston.

Whitby Town started the second half as they ended the first with a close-range strike from Curry, this time from a tight angle, which required a save from Hiddleston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Smith almost put Town two in front when a venture forwards resulted in him striking slightly off target with a rising effort from distance.

However, in the 59th minute, Fearnley struck a precise effort low and hard along the ground, and ultimately beyond the reach of Bland to level matters.

As the game entered the final 20 minutes, Hyde began to increase the pressure. A lovely run infield from substitute Jack Redshaw was on target, but into the hands of Bland.

Hyde could've pulled themselves in front when Ayo Quadri cut inside onto his left foot, only to shoot wide via a deflection, while Scanlon dragged an effort wide from 20 yards.