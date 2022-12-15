Whitby Town's Aaron Cunningham challenges for a header at Marske United

Last Saturday’s postponement of the home Matlock game means that the Boxing Day trip to South Shields and the New Year home clash against Marske are the next two games for Town.

Tickets for the Marske match are now on sale to home and away supporters. Nathan Haslam's side face the fellow Seasiders at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground on Monday January 2, with kick-off set for 3pm for the segregated fixture.

A Whitby Town spokesperson said: “The club are looking forward to what is typically a well contested fixture between two strong sides.

“While this fixture will be segregated, it’s not forever and we hope that we may be able to lift this restriction in the future.

“Supporter behaviour is of paramount importance to us as a club, so fans are encouraged to bear this in mind when attending the fixture and help towards a positive atmosphere at New Year.”

Admission prices for the match are £11 for adults and £7 for concessions (65+ and students).

All under-18s are free as part of the club’s offer to get as many local young people supporting the club, thanks to Towbar Express. Under-18 Marske United supporters can also take advantage of this offer.

With a bumper crowd expected, it is strongly advised that tickets are purchased in advanced. Tickets are available on the Whitby Town club website https://www.whitbytownfc.com.

Tickets on the day are subject to availability. Cash and card payments can be taken, however correct change would be appreciated if paying with cash.

Last Saturday’s postponed league clash with Matlock Town has been re-arranged for March.

Town had been set to face the Gladiators at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground on Saturday but due to a frozen pitch - conditions which wiped out the full Premier Division schedule - the game was postponed.