Whitby Town host Atherton Collieries in NPL Premier Division 2023-24 opener

Whitby Town will kick off their season at home to Atherton on Saturday August 12.

The festive programme sees the Blues make the trip to Morpeth Town on Boxing Day, while on New Year’s Day Whitby will entertain Ilkeston Town.

The Morpeth return fixture will be staged at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground on Easter Monday, April 1. Whitby will head to newly-promoted Macclesfield on Saturday November 11, with the Blues playing host to the phoenix club in the final league match of the season on Saturday April 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the home game against Atherton, Whitby head to Guiseley on Tuesday August 15 and then Marine on Saturday August 19, followed by a home game against Worksop on August 22 and a home clash with Ashton on Saturday August 26, the month finishing with a trip to Ilkeston on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.

Whitby Town stalwart Dan Rowe.

Whitby Town’s 2023-24 NPL Premier Division fixtures

AUGUST

Saturday 12 v Atherton (H)

Tuesday 15 v Guiseley (A)

Saturday 19 v Marine (A)

Tuesday 22 v Worksop T (H)

Saturday 26 v Ashton U (H)

Monday 28 v Ilkeston T (A)

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 2 FA Cup 1st qualifying round

Saturday 9 v Warrington Rylands (H)

Saturday 16 v Lancaster C (A)

Saturday 23 v FC United (A)

Tuesday 26 v Marske U (H)

Saturday 30 v Gainsboro’ (H)

OCTOBER

Saturday 7 v FA Trophy 3rd qualifying round

Saturday 14 v Hyde (A)

Saturday 21 v Matlock T (H)

Monday 23 v Bradford PA (A)

Saturday 28 v Radcliffe (A)

NOVEMBER

Saturday 4 v Stafford R (H)

Saturday 11 v Macclesfield (A)

Saturday 18 v Bamber B (H)

Saturday 25 v Workington (H)

DECEMBER

Saturday 2 v Basford U (A)

Saturday 9 v Guiseley (H)

Saturday 16 v Atherton C (A)

Saturday 23 v Marine (H)

Tuesday 26 v Morpeth T (A)

2024

JANUARY

Monday 1 v Ilkeston T (H)

Saturday 6 Worksop T (A)

Saturday 13 v Warrington (A)

Saturday 20 v Lancaster (H)

Saturday 27 v Workington (A)

FEBRUARY

Saturday 3 v Basford U (H)

Saturday 10 v FC United (H)

Saturday 17 v Marske U (A)

Saturday 24 v Hyde Utd (H)

MARCH

Saturday 2 v Gainsboro’ (A)

Saturday 16 v Bradford PA (H)

Saturday 23 v Matlock T (A)

Saturday 30 v Ashton United (A)

APRIL

Mon 1 v Morpeth Town (H)

Saturday 6 v Stafford Rangers (A)

Saturday 13 v Radcliffe (H)

Saturday 20 v Bamber Bridge (A)