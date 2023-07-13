Whitby Town host Atherton Collieries in NPL Premier Division 2023-24 opener
The festive programme sees the Blues make the trip to Morpeth Town on Boxing Day, while on New Year’s Day Whitby will entertain Ilkeston Town.
The Morpeth return fixture will be staged at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground on Easter Monday, April 1. Whitby will head to newly-promoted Macclesfield on Saturday November 11, with the Blues playing host to the phoenix club in the final league match of the season on Saturday April 27.
After the home game against Atherton, Whitby head to Guiseley on Tuesday August 15 and then Marine on Saturday August 19, followed by a home game against Worksop on August 22 and a home clash with Ashton on Saturday August 26, the month finishing with a trip to Ilkeston on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.
Whitby Town’s 2023-24 NPL Premier Division fixtures
AUGUST
Saturday 12 v Atherton (H)
Tuesday 15 v Guiseley (A)
Saturday 19 v Marine (A)
Tuesday 22 v Worksop T (H)
Saturday 26 v Ashton U (H)
Monday 28 v Ilkeston T (A)
SEPTEMBER
Saturday 2 FA Cup 1st qualifying round
Saturday 9 v Warrington Rylands (H)
Saturday 16 v Lancaster C (A)
Saturday 23 v FC United (A)
Tuesday 26 v Marske U (H)
Saturday 30 v Gainsboro’ (H)
OCTOBER
Saturday 7 v FA Trophy 3rd qualifying round
Saturday 14 v Hyde (A)
Saturday 21 v Matlock T (H)
Monday 23 v Bradford PA (A)
Saturday 28 v Radcliffe (A)
NOVEMBER
Saturday 4 v Stafford R (H)
Saturday 11 v Macclesfield (A)
Saturday 18 v Bamber B (H)
Saturday 25 v Workington (H)
DECEMBER
Saturday 2 v Basford U (A)
Saturday 9 v Guiseley (H)
Saturday 16 v Atherton C (A)
Saturday 23 v Marine (H)
Tuesday 26 v Morpeth T (A)
2024
JANUARY
Monday 1 v Ilkeston T (H)
Saturday 6 Worksop T (A)
Saturday 13 v Warrington (A)
Saturday 20 v Lancaster (H)
Saturday 27 v Workington (A)
FEBRUARY
Saturday 3 v Basford U (H)
Saturday 10 v FC United (H)
Saturday 17 v Marske U (A)
Saturday 24 v Hyde Utd (H)
MARCH
Saturday 2 v Gainsboro’ (A)
Saturday 16 v Bradford PA (H)
Saturday 23 v Matlock T (A)
Saturday 30 v Ashton United (A)
APRIL
Mon 1 v Morpeth Town (H)
Saturday 6 v Stafford Rangers (A)
Saturday 13 v Radcliffe (H)
Saturday 20 v Bamber Bridge (A)
Saturday 27 v Macclesfield (H)