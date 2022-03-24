Whitby Town joint-boss Nathan Haslam calls for focus ahead of trip to Grantham Town

Whitby Town keeper Shane Bland thanks the Blues fans after the 0-0 draw at home to Buxton

Despite being sat at the bottom of the league Grantham have picked up of late, losing just twice since the start of February, a run which included victories over Ashton United and Morpeth Town.

The Blues are on similar form themselves, also claiming two wins since the start of February but spirits in the camp will be high following three points at Witton Albion followed by draw against leaders Buxton last weekend.

Despite the Gingerbreads struggles this season, though, Haslam was quick to acknowledge Town shouldn’t take their opponents lightly with the campaign drawing to a close.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We picked up from the Witton game last week. We put in a performance where we dominated and kept a clean sheet,” Haslam said.

“We managed to score two and probably should have had more on the day.

“We’ll go to Grantham to face a side fighting for their lives. It’s going to be hard game and they’ve taken points off Morpeth recently.

“We need to go and look after ourselves and play as we know we can. We’ll create chances and we’ll create chances in every game we play from now until the end of the season. It’s about converting them, that’s the most important part of the game.

Whitby 0 Buxton 0

“If we apply ourselves correctly, we’ll have a great chance of picking three points up at the weekend.”

The meeting between the two sides earlier in the season saw Whitby run out 3-0 winners at the Towbar Express Stadium just before Christmas thanks to a brace from Jacob Hazel and an own goal.