Whitby Town joint-boss Nathan Haslam wants Blues to continue unbeaten pre-season run at Brighouse Town

Whitby Town FC 2022-23 season Photos by Brian Murfield

The Seasiders, who take on their West Yorkshire counterparts at the Yorkshire Payments Stadium, have enjoyed a positive pre-season campaign to date, defeating Handsworth and Guisborough Town at home, with away wins at Bishop Auckland and Stockton Town. They have also played out two 2-2 draws against Middlesbrough and Darlington respectively, writes Liam Ryder.

Haslam, who was pleased with the Blues' response to going 2-0 down against Darlington last weekend, is hopeful that his side can sustain their positive pre-season going into the opening league match at Matlock Town the following week.

The joint-boss, who took over the managerial reigns with Lee Bullock in 2020, told The Whitby Gazette: "The unbeaten run is a plus but the important thing with pre-season is that we've been tested in every area.

Whitby Town's Coleby Shepherd will be keen to shine again at Brighouse Town on Saturday afternoon

"I think at the stage in the season where we are now and with only Brighouse to go, I think we've had as much as we wanted from pre-season.

"We've had teams below us where we've had possession and teams above us like Darlington where we've had to sustain spells of pressure.

"We've dealt with it really, really well so it's a massive plus. It breeds confidence, of course it does, but the acid test is getting into the first game of the season and producing the results that we want."

Haslam, who had to name a new-look side against Darlington, particularly in defence, revealed he is hopeful of having a few players back from their respective absences.

The Town boss added: "We'll have a couple back on Saturday. A few lads are carrying knocks which will be tight for the deadline of the first league game of the season.