Whitby Town keeper Shane Bland eyes NPL Premier Division play-off push

Whitby Town keeper Shane Bland is eyeing a promotion push next season

The Blues reported back for duty on Tuesday night, with a number of new faces mixing in with the returning players, writes Paul Connolly.

Whitby finished seventh in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division last season, and gloveman Bland believes that this season the side could go one better and challenge with the usual top-end sides of the league.

"We just missed out last year, and the aim this time has to be play-offs," the Seasiders' club captain told the Whitby Gazette.

The Blues players are put through their paces

"We're a team now where we can challenge with the likes of South Shields up there, Matlock, Warrington. We can challenge with all these teams.

"We're not just little old Whitby anymore. We're becoming a squad where we're getting a mixture of lads in from all regions from Newcastle down to Sheffield way.

"It's not just us getting players locally now, we're expanding and bringing some really good signings in."