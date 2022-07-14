The Seasiders will visit last season's play-off semi-finalists on Saturday August 13, before hosting newly-promoted Liversedge in their first home game on Tuesday August 16, writes Paul Connolly.

Their first Saturday home game will see FC United of Manchester visit the Towbar Express Stadium on Saturday August 20.

The Blues' first derby of the season comes on August Bank Holiday Monday (August 29), with a trip to Marske United, whose team includes several former Whitby Town players

The festive period sees a North East double-header, with Whitby travelling to South Shields on Boxing Day, before the return fixture with Marske United at the Towbar Express Stadium at the Turnbull Ground on Monday, January 2.

The final North East clash of the season also takes place at the Upgang Lane ground, with South Shields visiting on Easter Monday (April 10).

Whitby's season concludes at home on Saturday, April 22, when another newly-promoted side, Belper Town, visit.

WHITBY TOWN - Pitching In Northern Premier League - Premier

New signing Aaron Haswell scored on his Whitby Town debut against Handsworth PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Sat Aug 13 Matlock Town A

Tue Aug 16 Liversedge H

Sat Aug 20 FC United of Manchester H (Emirates FA Cup Prelim)

Tue Aug 23 Guiseley A

Harry Green was man of the match in the home win against Handsworth

Sat Aug 27 Stafford Rangers H

Mon Aug 29 Marske United A

Sat Sep 3 Emirates FA Cup 1Q

Tue Sep 6 Ashton United A

Sat Sep 10 Warrington Town H (Isuzu FA Trophy 1Q)

Tue Sep 13 Gainsborough Trinity H

Sat Sep 17 Emirates FA Cup 2Q

Sat Sep 24 Nantwich Town A (Isuzu FA Trophy 2Q)

Tue Sep 27 Radcliffe A

Sat Oct 1 Bamber Bridge H (Emirates FA Cup 3Q)

Sat Oct 8 Isuzu FA Trophy 3Q

Tue Oct 11 Hyde United H

Sat Oct 15 Marine A Emirates FA Cup 4Q

Tue Oct 18 Morpeth Town A

Sat Oct 22 Stalybridge Celtic H

Sat Oct 29 Isuzu FA Trophy 1

Sat Nov 5 Warrington Rylands A Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 12 Lancaster City H

Sat Nov 19 Belper Town A Isuzu FA Trophy 2

Sat Nov 26 Atherton Collieries H (Emirates FA Cup 2)

Sat Dec 3 Liversedge A

Sat Dec 10 Matlock Town H

Sat Dec 17 Guiseley H (Isuzu FA Trophy 3)

Mon Dec 26 South Shields A

Mon Jan 2 Marske United H

Sat Jan 7 FC United of Manchester A

Sat Jan 14 Ashton United H (Isuzu FA Trophy 4)

Sat Jan 21 Warrington Town A

Sat Jan 28 Nantwich Town H

Sat Feb 4 Gainsborough Trinity A

Tue Feb 7 Morpeth Town H

Sat Feb 11 Stalybridge Celtic A (Isuzu FA Trophy 5)

Sat Feb 18 Warrington Rylands H

Sat Feb 25 Lancaster City A

Wed Mar 1 Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Mar 4 Radcliffe H

Sat Mar 11 Isuzu FA Trophy 6

Sat Mar 18 Bamber Bridge A

Sat Mar 25 Marine H

Sat Apr 1 Hyde United A Isuzu (FA Trophy Semi-Final)

Sat Apr 8 Stafford Rangers A

Mon Apr 10 South Shields H

Sat Apr 15 Atherton Collieries A