Whitby Town kick off NPL Premier Division season at home to Bamber Bridge

Shane Bland will be hoping to help Whitby Town open their season with a win at home to Bamber Bridge on Saturday August 10. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Whitby Town will begin their 2024-25 Northern Premier League Premier Division campaign with a home fixture against Bamber Bridge on Saturday August 10.

Town then travel to the Proctor Cars Stadium on Tuesday August 13 to take on Matlock Town before facing Warrington Rylands at Gorsey Lane on Saturday August 17.

September begins with a game at Ilkeston and, after a home double header against Guiseley and Ashton United, Nathan Haslam's side conclude the month with the visit of Gainsborough Trinity.

Prescot Cables, Mickleover and Lancaster come to Whitby in consecutive home fixtures in November and, following a home meeting with Matlock on December 21, Town's Boxing Day fixture is at Blyth Spartans.

Haslam's side face Stockton Town on New Year's Day and Whitby's first Saturday league game of 2025 will be against Bamber Bridge on Saturday January 4.

The Blues end their league campaign at Macclesfield on Saturday April 26.

FIXTURE LIST

AUGUST

Stephen Walker in action for Whitby Town

Sat 10 - Bamber Br (H)

Tue 13 - Matlock T (A)

Sat 17 - Warrington Ry (A)

Tue 20 - FCUM (H)

From left, Nathan Thomas, Steve Walker, Jake Charles celebrate a goal in pre-season.

Sat 24 - Macclesfield (H)

Mon 26 - Stockton T (A)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 7 - Ilkeston T (A)

Tue 10 - Guiseley (H)

Sat 14 - Ashton Utd (H)

Tue 17 - Hebburn T (A)

Sat 21 - Workington (A)

Sat 28 - Gainsboro’ T (H)

OCTOBER

Sat 12 - Morpeth T (A)

Sat 19 - Leek T (H)

Sat 26 - Worksop T (A)

NOVEMBER

Sat 2 - Prescot Cables (H)

Sat 9 - Basford Utd (A)

Sat 16 - Mickleover (H)

Sat 23 - Hyde Utd (A)

Sat 30 - Lancaster City (H)

DECEMBER

Sat 7 - Guiseley (A)

Sat 14 - Ilkeston T (H)

Sat 21 - Matlock T (H)

Thu 26 - Blyth (A)

2025 – JANUARY

Wed 1 - Stockton T (H)

Sat 4 - Bamber Br (A)

Sat 11 - Hebburn Town (H)

Sat 18 - Ashton Utd (A)

Sat 25 - Workington (H)

FEBRUARY

Sat 1 - Gainsboro T (A)

Sat 8 - Morpeth T (H)

Sat 15 - Leek T (A)

Sat 22 - Prescot Cables (A)

MARCH

Sat 1 - Worksop T (H)

Sat 15 - Basford Utd (H)

Sat 22 - Mickleover (A)

Sat 29 - Hyde Utd (H)

APRIL

Sat 5 - Lancaster City (A)

Sat 12 - Warrington Ry (H)

Sat 19 - FC United (A)

Mon 21 - Blyth (H)

Sat 26 - Macclesfield (A)