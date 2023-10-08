Whitby Town knocked out of FA Trophy at NPL Premier Division leaders Radcliffe​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Jacob Gratton fired Whitby Town into an early lead at Premier Division leaders Radcliffe in the FA Trophy.

Jacob Gratton had given the Seasiders the lead at the Neuven Stadium, but the hosts and current Pitching In NPL Premier leaders took control of the game with three goals in 20 minutes in the first half, writes Liam Ryder.

Nathan Haslam's charges gave their opponents a late scare when Connor Smith halved the deficit heading into stoppage time, but despite late pressure Town would see their Trophy run come to an early end.

An action-packed first half brought an opener for Gratton who headed home from Junior Mondal's right-wing cross on the back of some positive attacking play from the Blues.

Radcliffe began to grow into the game, however, and Jordan Hulme had their first real sight of goal in the 25th minute. Hulme would also convert this opportunity as he fired into the top corner on the volley after Whitby had failed to deal with a ball into the box.

The hosts then took the lead 14 minutes later through Navarro, a player who caused Whitby problems all afternoon. He was on hand to calmly slot the ball past the on-rushing Shane Bland when a through ball split the Town defence open.

Another mistake then saw Radcliffe extend their advantage just before the break. Aaron Haswell, not in his natural position at left-back, was beaten to the ball by Jordan Thompson who then broke into the area before cutting the ball back to Navarro who couldn't miss.

Amid a lot of possession for the home side Whitby struggled to find any real openings in the second half, and any opportunities that would come their way were always likely to arrive on the counter attack.

An effort from Daniel Rowe was hooked off the line midway through the half, but it wouldn't be until the dying stages when Town did give themselves a small glimmer of hope.

Bradley Fewster's low ball across the face of goal evaded the entire defence, allowing loan man Smith to smash the ball home at the back post as the cup tie headed into additional time.