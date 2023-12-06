Whitby Town launch half-season tickets offer and special discounts for final two games of 2023

Whitby Town is offering a half-season ticket offer as the club looks to get a packed Towbar Express Stadium behind the team in 2024.

A half-season ticket includes nine home Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division fixtures, beginning with the visit of Ilkeston Town on New Year's Day, and including matches against FC United of Manchester, Morpeth Town, leaders Radcliffe and Macclesfield.

Half-season tickets will be available to purchase online via whitbytownfc.com only.

Half-season tickets are priced at £85 for adults, £55 for concessions and £25 for under-18s which works out at £9.40, £6.10 and £2.80 per match respectively.

On the half-season ticket offer, Blues' boss Nathan Haslam said: "The supporters have been nothing short of magnificent since I've been with the club and I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you to each and every one of them.

"To have the crowds we have is wonderful, but we can't ever take that for granted.

"I hope a fantastic gesture like this will help us to increase home crowds even more because the Turnbull in full voice is a really difficult place for away teams to come to."

In addition to half-season tickets, the Seasiders are offering a fantastic deal which will allow supporters to watch Town's final two home outings of 2023 for a cut price.

Stafford Rangers visit the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground on Tuesday December 19, before Marine make the trip to the North Yorkshire coast on Saturday December 23.

And Blues supporters will be able to take advantage of watching both games for a reduced price via a two-match ticket.

These tickets are priced at £20 for adults (usually £24), £12 for concessions (usually £16) and £4 for under-18s (usually £8).

This offer will also be applicable online, however tickets can also be purchased in person from the Towbar Express Stadium from Monday to Friday every week up until December 19.