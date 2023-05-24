Blues boss Nathan Haslam thanks the Whitby Town fans at the end of a game last season.

For the first time ever, supporters can take advantage of an early bird offer, writes Liam Ryder.

Prices will be frozen to match the 2022/23 campaign on all season ticket purchases made before Friday, 30 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The early bird prices are as follows:

Whitby Town have launched a new early bird season ticket offer

Adult: £175

Concession: £105

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under-18: £50

Season ticket prices will then be increased from Saturday, 1 July to the following prices:

Adult: £185

Concession: £115

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under-18: £60

Supporters can purchase season tickets for the new campaign by logging on to their ticket account via whitbytownfc.com or by emailing [email protected]

The club is also pleased to announce that Whitby Town flexi-tickets are also available to purchase online.

When buying one of their flexi-tickets, you can attend any 12 league matches of your choice for the price of 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders have also announced that match day admission prices will be increasing for the 2023/24 season.

These prices will apply to Pitching In Northern Premier League, Emirates FA Cup and Isuzu FA Trophy matches throughout the campaign.

New match day prices will be as follows:

Adult: £12

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concession: £8

Under-18: £4

The under-16s go free with a paying adult offer will remain in place.

This strictly operates on a one-child to one-adult basis, and any further under-16s will be subject to an under-18 charge of £4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town have said that they are "proud" to be the only club at this level of football in the area to still continue to make this offer.