Whitby Town lose 3-0 at Guisborough Town in Mickey Skinner Memorial Trophy match

Former Blues boss Nathan Haslam, left, the current Guisborough Town manager, and Garty Liddle, the Whitby manager, take in the action during the rainy friendly. Photo by Brian Murfield

Whitby Town continued their 2025-26 pre-season campaign with a heavy 3-0 away defeat against Northern League Division One outfit Guisborough Town on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Competing for the annual Mickey Skinner Memorial Trophy, the Seasiders fell behind before half-time at the King George V Ground following Muzzy Abdullahi's close-range finish, writes Liam Ryder.

Harley Dawson was handed his official Town debut debut at the restart following the young midfielder's transfer from Pickering Town in the hours building up to the match but the Priorymen extended their lead in the second half through James Frazer's snap-shot effort before Elliott Beddow's free-kick rounded off a difficult afternoon for Gary Liddle's side in a rainy Guisborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking to build on what was a positive performance the previous weekend against National League Hartlepool United, Whitby were first warned of Guisborough's threat when Kurtis Howes blazed an effort over the crossbar in the 18th minute.

Guisborough Town go two goals ahead in the Mickey Skinner Memorial Trophy match at home to Whitby. Photo by Brian Murfield

At the other end, Ryan Catterick was forced into action shortly as Sam Collins sent a pile-driver towards goal which the former Marske United and Bishop Auckland shot-stopper turned around the right-hand post for a corner with a strong hand.

Matthew Tymon went close to firing the Seasiders ahead as the ex-Prioryman collected a pass in the centre of the pitch before going for the spectacular with a lob from distance which just about evaded Catterick's net.

James Harrison, continuing to impress since his summer arrival from West Auckland Town, went close to scoring an opener for the visitors after twisting and turning but he was unable to find the net, largely down to the heroics of Ben Errington who produced a timely low block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guisborough took the lead in the 39th minute through Abdullahi's shot from six yards. After the young winger was picked out following a quick break, with the Whitby defence all over the place, Abdullahi capitalised to emphatically fire home an opener for the hosts.

Whitby's Aaron Haswell fires a shot at goal. Photo by Brian Murfield

Dawson was awarded his Seasiders bow at the restart, one of two changes at half-time, but it was the other switch who went close to levelling the scores in the opening minutes of the second-half. After he neatly rode a couple of defensive challenges, the attacker's low shot was saved by Catterick from close-range.

Whitby thought they had levelled matters as Jarrett Rivers found space inside the area but he saw his his low attempt nestle behind the netting rather than in it with 54 minutes on the clock.

Guisborough extended their advantage in the 72nd minute through Frazer as the former Whitby defender got onto the end of a loose ball inside the area before slotting a first-time strike beyond Shane Bland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the 83rd minute, Whitby conceded a third goal of the afternoon through Beddow as the experienced attack-minded man guided a 25-yard free-kick into the top left-hand corner of the net.

Guisborough Town get to grips with a Whitby Town player. Photo by Brian Murfield

Substitute Watts almost helped Whitby onto the scoresheet on the stroke of full-time as his free-kick was parried by goalkeeper Catterick, however Jake Charles was unable to convert the rebound, seeing the ball loop over the bar.