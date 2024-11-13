Nathan Thomas struck the crossbar for Whitby in their 3-0 loss at Worksop.

​A brace from Daniel Bramall and a strike from Jordan Burrow handed Worksop Town a 3-0 Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division win over Whitby Town on Tuesday night.

​Bramall's close-range finish gave the Tigers a 45th-minute lead before the same player stroked home a second with 72 minutes played to leave Gary Liddle's men chasing a way back into the contest late in the game, writes Liam Ryder.

But substitute Burrow's finish ended their hopes of an unlikely fightback after what was a display that showed moments of promise at times, but ultimately the Seasiders were undone by a strong Worksop outfit.

The hosts began with purpose, with Jacob Gratton and Liam Hughes shooting narrowly off target, but Whitby produced the best chance of the opening half an hour or so.

Joseph Gibson in action for the Blues. Photo by Brian Murfield

Joseph Gibson slid a pass into Connor Simpson, who mis-cued, but Campbell Darcy was on hand to get a strike away which was well defended.

Nathan Thomas then struck the crossbar with a free-kick from 25-yards out, while Stephen Walker called Thomas Taylor into action with a strong left-handed save.

Shane Bland's first save of note came with half-time looming when he tipped Bramall's low strike around the post following an error from Frankie Whelan.

But, two minutes later, Bland was unable to keep Bramall out.

Former Whitby man Gratton advanced down the left before fizzing a cross across the face of goal and finding Bramall who couldn't miss.

The Seasiders looked to hit back immediately from the second half restart, with Walker shooting wide from range on the turn while Gibson, Thomas and Darcy all got into promising positions, albeit without troubling Taylor.

Despite this, it wasn't to be for Liddle's side. Another left-wing cross allowed Bramall to find space at the back post to roll home his side's second.

And in the 78th minute, it got even worse for Whitby. Substitute Burrow found himself with space inside the 18-yard box to bring the ball under control and fire home, rounding off a tough night for Liddle and his charges in the process.