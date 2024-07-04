Whitby Town manager Nathan Haslam delighted by training session ahead of pre-season opener
The Seasiders boss addressed his team’s chances following the first training session at the Towbar Express Stadium last Saturday, reflecting on what he felt was a beneficial early session.
Reflecting on what he saw from his squad in the opening session, Haslam said: “It was great seeing the boys. In general, it was a good session and it was good to be back.
“We didn’t want to make it too hard with it being the first session back. Everything was ball related with disguised running.
“There was lots of technique in there as well, and good quality.
"Most importantly, the lads got something out of the session which was important.”
Haslam has made a number of high profile signings this summer, including the likes of Gary Liddle, who has made over 500 appearances in the EFL.
Another signing of significance was the return of Jassem Sukar following his release from Darlington.
“Jass has come back and he’s massively experienced now,” said Haslam. “He left us two years ago to move to the next level up where he’s developed his leadership skills.
“It was a signing I didn’t think we could get hold of but we have and he’s a massive positive for us moving forward.”
Whitby kick off their pre-season campaign against familiar opponents in Bishop Auckland, managed by former Blues’ manager Chris Hardy.
The two sides will compete for the Tony Lee Memorial Trophy at the Towbar Express Stadium (kick-off 1pm), with Town looking to retain the cup after last season’s 4-0 victory in County Durham.
“I don’t want to put too much emphasis on the game as it’s only pre-season but it is important in that it’s our first game,” Haslam said.
“It’s Tony Lee’s memorial game so there’s something to the match but what we need from it is fitness and getting minutes in each player with it being the first game back.”