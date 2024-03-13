Whitby Town manager Nathan Haslam sets sights on North Riding FA Senior Cup final after shoot-out win v Guisborough

Whitby ace Jacob Gratton is closed down. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

The Seasiders took the lead in the last-four tie at the King George V Ground following Daniel Rowe's opener before Matthew Tymon's equaliser for the Northern League Division One outfit swung the tie back into the balance, writes Liam Ryder.

But successful spot-kicks from Stephen Walker, Josef Wheatley, Bradley Fewster and Coleby Shepherd, along with some heroics from goalkeeper Shane Bland booked a spot in the final for Town who will face either Boro Rangers or Redcar Athletic.

"I'm obviously delighted with the result and it gives us something to look forward to," Haslam told The Whitby Gazette.

From left, Aaron Haswell, scorer Dan Rowe (5) and Alfie Doherty celebrate Whitby's goal. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

"I think we made hard work of it on the night by not finishing our chances again in the final third.

"It gave Guisborough something to go for and they threw the kitchen sink at us. I thought they were outstanding on the night.

"It was a cruel way for them to lose but thankfully we've pulled it off and found a way to win, albeit on penalties.

"We've now got a final to look forward to which will be a great occasion for the players and supporters."

Keeper Shane Bland celebrates saving the first Guisborough penalty.

While Whitby won't know who they will face in the final until March 26 when the two Northern League Division One outfits lock horns in the other semi-final, Haslam is hopeful his side can wrap the 2023/24 season up with some silverware.

It is likely that this year's final will be held at either Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium or York City's LNER Community Stadium, but wherever the final is held, the Town boss is sure his players will relish the occasion, however priorities lie elsewhere for the time being.

"It's nice to know that we'll have a final to look forward to," he added. "We'll look on with interest at who we'll be facing.

"We'll enjoy our semi-final win over the next day or two but then we've got to focus on the rest of our league season. We've got a lot of games to play still and it's full steam ahead in the league.

Whitby Town's Alfie Doherty, left, in action during the cup semi-final win at Guisborough Town. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

"We need to work on a few things and be better in front of goal."

Whitby turn their attention back to Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division action this Saturday, facing a home clash against Bradford (Park Avenue), with Haslam relieved that his squad didn't take any more hits on Tuesday evening.

"Fatigue is normal given the number of games we're playing at the moment," he said. "The big positive for us on Tuesday night was that we've come away from the game without picking up any more knocks.

