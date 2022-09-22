Whitby Town midfielder Luke Hogg returns to Ossett United on loan
Whitby Town midfielder Luke Hogg has returned to Ossett United on loan for an initial month.
Hogg, who joined the Seasiders in the summer, will link up with Jas Colliver’s men - who currently sit 16th in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Division One East, writes Liam Ryder.
The young midfielder is still continuing to gain non-league experience and be has previously turned out for Guiseley and Grantham Town.
Hogg could make his second bow for the Sheepicorns in Saturday's league game at Sheffield FC.