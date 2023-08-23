Whitby Town pay price for defensive errors as they slip to 4-2 home loss against Worksop Town

Brad Fewster makes it 4-2

The Blues’ performance was not anything like what the Town faithful had seen in the opening three Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division fixtures as their mistakes and miscommunication were present from the get-go, writes Will Berwick.

The home side found themselves behind in the third minute after a scramble between the defence and Shane Bland lead to Jay Rollins slotting the ball away giving the visitors the lead.

The away side would double their lead in the 31st minute with a powerful header from Paul Green as he slipped through both centre halves of Whitby to attack a lovely cross.

Keeper Shane Bland pulls off a spectacular save for the home side Whitby Town

The home side stepped up the intensity during the second half but could not get anything going.

Eventually the Blues conceded the third goal which came from a counter-attack from Luke Hall, who cut back onto his left foot, placing the ball past Bland from outside the box.

The fourth goal was an almost carbon copy of the third one where Whitby were caught out again on the counter after throwing men forward only for the in-form Hall to put the ball in ‘the postage stamp’.

Jacob Gratton pulled one back for the home side in the 78th minute to cut into the deficit with a gorgeous left footed strike from about 20-yards out which was hammered past Adam Hayton before he could react.

Whitby striker Brad Fewster pulls it back to 4-2.

Bradley Fewster would get another one in the 82nd minute after a lovely, cushioned ball in behind by Gratton found Fewster in space before he guided the ball past the visiting goalkeeper.

Hall’s night ended on a sour note as he was booked twice in swift succession late on, his second yellow coming in the third minute of injury-time as the ref gave him his marching orders.

After the game, Nathan Haslam said: "We're obviously disappointed.

"It was a bad first goal for us to concede and they were working harder than us and they were smarter than us.