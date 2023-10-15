Whitby Town pegged back to 2-2 draw at Chelmsford City in FA Cup cracker

Junior Mondal scored the Blues' second goal.

The final round of qualifying for The FA Cup saw Whitby Town take on a gargantuan trip and challenge away to Essex-based Chelmsford City in seek of progression to the first round proper for the first time since 2003, writes Will Barwick.

Whitby would look the stronger of the two sides as they piled on the pressure forcing the home side into mistakes in the early proceedings of the game at the Melbourne Community Stadium.

Chance after chance would fall the way of the Seasiders as their hunger paid off with the in form Jacob Gratton slotting the ball past Joshua Oluwayemi in the 37th minute.

After some fantastic trickery by Junior Mondal saw the ball land in the perfect place for the attacking midfielder Gratton who put the ball away with ease.

The pressure and confidence from Whitby was immense as they continued to have the home side pinned in and were unfortunate to only go into the halftime interval with a one goal lead.

The second half got underway, and Whitby resumed business with the pressure and desire from the first half continuing.

The home side looked rattled by the quality of the Whitby Players, and it was no surprise at all to see the away side go 2-0 up after a lovely weighted through ball from Gratton played in Mondal who calmly chipped the ball over the helpless Oluwayemi, sending the away fans into an outbreak of ecstasy.

It was not long until the home side got one goal back through Anthony Wordsworth in the 59th minute as he struck a lovely left-footed finish into the bottom corner of Shane Bland’s goal. Bland appeared to have his view somewhat obstructed by the shear number of bodies stood in front of him.

Whitby would defend like Gladiators, throwing everything at the shots raining in on Bland’s goal as the National League South side did all they could to claw themselves level.

However, this resolute defending would not be enough to keep the lead as Chelmsford would get an equaliser in the 72nd minute through Mohamed Bettamer who attacked a lovely cross with a towering header, powering it past Bland.

Whitby would be under the cosh for the final 18 minutes, plus added time, but got some chances on the counter.

However nothing would come of them, and the two sides would have to settle for a draw.

Whitby Town manager Nathan Haslem praised his team’s performance post-match.

‘’We played exceptionally well in the first half; we looked like the team who were the level above," he said. "We played our usual rotations on the front foot, we were aggressive and we didn’t give them a minute. Our decision making was top drawer.

‘’We deserved to go in more than one up. We just weren’t good enough in front of goal and that just leaves them in the game.

‘’We are disappointed to draw 2-2 but we'll get ourselves ready again for Tuesday night.’’

This set up a replay to be played on Tuesday night at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground, with the winner due to travel to League One outfit Bristol Rovers on the weekend of November 4-5.