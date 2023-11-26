Jacob Gratton's penalty was not enough to hand Whitby Town all three points as Joseph Bunney earned Workington a share of the spoils on Saturday afternoon.

Coleby Shepherd is brought down for the late Whitby Town penalty.

Gratton's spot-kick had given Nathan Haslam's men the lead but Bunney's leveller in the second half's dying moments at the Towbar Express Stadium ensured that the away side returned to Cumbria with a point, writes Liam Ryder.

Junior Mondal almost produced an early opener for Whitby when he latched on to Gratton's low cross but he could only find the side netting with a back-heeled effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Workington's transitional play posed a few questions for the Seasiders' backline, with the experienced due of Conor Tinnion and David Symington particularly prominent.

Jacob Gratton fires in the late spot-kick. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Shane Bland twice made himself big to deny Tinnion, firstly with a save from point-blank range, before he got down low to deny the Workington attacker.

After the break, the Seasiders once again made a bright start to the half with a number of efforts on goal being fired in towards Eccles' goal, but Workington held firm to frustrate Town.

In a match lacking in any clear cut chances, the closest Workington came in the opening exchanges of the second half was Symington's effort from distance which was held by Bland, and Steven Rigg's effort wide shortly after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workington looked a lot brighter in the second half, but they fell behind after 77 minutes. It was Gratton who kept his composure after Coleby Shepherd was fouled in the 18-yard box, and the summer arrival smashed the ball beyond Daniel Eccles to open the scoring.

Town's Aaron Haswell in action against Workington on Saturday.

Just as the clock struck 90 minutes, Aaron Haswell came close to a stunner when his powerful strike looked destined for the back of the net until the crossbar's intervention.

In stoppage time at the end of the half, though, Workington did find an equaliser. It came from Bunney, who latched on to the end of a free-kick from close to the half-way line and he prodded the ball beyond Bland - much to the delight of the visiting contingent, who felt that this was no less than they deserved.