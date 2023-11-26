Whitby Town pegged back to a 1-1 home draw by late Workington goal
Gratton's spot-kick had given Nathan Haslam's men the lead but Bunney's leveller in the second half's dying moments at the Towbar Express Stadium ensured that the away side returned to Cumbria with a point, writes Liam Ryder.
Junior Mondal almost produced an early opener for Whitby when he latched on to Gratton's low cross but he could only find the side netting with a back-heeled effort.
Workington's transitional play posed a few questions for the Seasiders' backline, with the experienced due of Conor Tinnion and David Symington particularly prominent.
Shane Bland twice made himself big to deny Tinnion, firstly with a save from point-blank range, before he got down low to deny the Workington attacker.
After the break, the Seasiders once again made a bright start to the half with a number of efforts on goal being fired in towards Eccles' goal, but Workington held firm to frustrate Town.
In a match lacking in any clear cut chances, the closest Workington came in the opening exchanges of the second half was Symington's effort from distance which was held by Bland, and Steven Rigg's effort wide shortly after.
Workington looked a lot brighter in the second half, but they fell behind after 77 minutes. It was Gratton who kept his composure after Coleby Shepherd was fouled in the 18-yard box, and the summer arrival smashed the ball beyond Daniel Eccles to open the scoring.
Just as the clock struck 90 minutes, Aaron Haswell came close to a stunner when his powerful strike looked destined for the back of the net until the crossbar's intervention.
In stoppage time at the end of the half, though, Workington did find an equaliser. It came from Bunney, who latched on to the end of a free-kick from close to the half-way line and he prodded the ball beyond Bland - much to the delight of the visiting contingent, who felt that this was no less than they deserved.