Whitby Town place a freeze on season ticket and admission prices for the 2022-23 season

Whitby Town place freeze on season ticket and admission prices for next season

With the cost of living rising and the Blues remaining a vital part of the local community, the club are freezing season ticket prices for another season.

Looking ahead to the new season, the club's Board of Directors are already working hard behind the scenes to provide the best matchday experience for all supporters visiting the Towbar Express Stadium at the Turnbull Ground.

A season ticket remains the best value for money way to watch the Seasiders in all 21 home league matches, along with each of the pre-season matches, including the standout fixture against Middlesbrough XI on Wednesday, 20th July at 7:30pm.

Season ticket holders will also enjoy the benefits of club members.

Adult season tickets remain at £175 for the entire campaign which works out at just £8.33 a match. Concession tickets cost £105 (£5 per match), whilst under-18 tickets are just £50 for the season, £2.38 a game.

Supporters unable to commit to season tickets will once again be able to buy a flexi-ticket, which allows fans to attend 12 matches for the price of ten.

Adult flexi-tickets are £110 and concessions are £70, with an under-18 ticket coming out at £40.

General match day admission prices will also remain the same at £11 for adults, £7 for concessions and £3 for under-18s. The club have also announced that the free under-16 offer will remain in place for those attending games with a paying adult.