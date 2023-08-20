Whitby Town power to 3-1 success at Marine to maintain 100% start to NPL Premier Division season

Junior Mondal was on target in Whitby Town's 3-1 success on the road at Marine last weekend.

Town struck three times in the first half, opening the scoring through Coleby Shepherd's strike before Junior Mondal's splendid half-volley doubled the visitors' advantage in Merseyside, writes Liam Ryder.

Connor Simpson netted his second in as many matches shortly before the break before Finlay Sinclair-Smith pulled one back for the hosts in the second half.

Nathan Haslam handed starts to Mondal, Soni Fergus and Brad Fewster as he made three changes to the side that claimed victory at Guiseley the previous Tuesday, replacing Lewis Ritson, Josef Wheatley and Jacob Gratton.

With a strong travelling contingent of Whitby supporters in attendance, Town took time to work out the best route to goal with the way Marine set up. It was the hosts who had the first opportunity, Sinclair-Smith striking a tame effort towards goal which Shane Bland was able to gather.

In the 24th minute, Whitby took the lead through Coleby Shepherd as the attack-minded left-back, who signed for the Seasiders in 2020, latched onto a loose ball inside the box before directing a low effort into the left-hand corner.

Town pushed for a second goal as Fewster - who scored Whitby's first goal of the season against Atherton on the opening day - saw his strike blocked, before Lewis Hawkins gave Felix Goddard something to worry about with a dangerous, swerving effort.

Whitby did give themselves a two-goal cushion twelve minutes as Mondal unleashed a stunning powerful strike into the far side of the net from 20-yards out after turning and hitting a first-time effort which Goddard had no chance with.

There was still time for Town to grab another before the break, this time through Simpson.

Shepherd's cross from the left found Simpson who was able to add even more gloss to the scoreline.

It wasn't the most convincing of connections from the Whitby forward but he was able to direct the ball into the net over Goddard who was routed to the spot.

In the 49th minute, Whitby's hopes of a clean sheet were denied as Sinclair-Smith capitalised on an uncharacteristic error from Bland, firing home with a low long-range effort when the keeper was out of position.

Whitby face Worksop Town in their next fixture on Tuesday August 22 at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground (kick-off 7:45pm).

Whitby Town: Shane Bland, Soni Fergus, Coleby Shepherd, Adam Gell, Daniel Rowe (C), Harrison Beeden, Lewis Hawkins, Alfie Doherty (Jerome Greaves 70, Connor Simpson, Bradley Fewster (Jacob Gratton 54), Junior Mondal (Aaron Haswell 60)