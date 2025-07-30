Whitby Town put on five-star display in home win against Blyth Spartans

Jake Charles, left, is congratulated after making it 1-0 against Blyth Spartans. Photo by Brian Murfield

Whitby Town put on a five-star display in their final home pre-season outing ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Gary Liddle's side put five past Blyth Spartans with James Harrison stealing the headlines with his first Whitby Town goals, netting a brace, writes Liam Ryder.

Goals from Jake Charles and an outstanding brace from a Trialist helped Town pick up their second win of the pre-season campaign, albeit Robert Briggs ensured there was no clean sheet after converting a freakish equaliser in the first half.

Whitby's Trialist, playing as a number ten, was proving to be a threat in behind for the Seasiders with his pace pushing him through on goal, but after a powerful strike from distance, Lewis Baker stood firm and gathered his effort.

James Harrison on the ball for the home side. Photo by Brian Murfield

Town registered their second attempt of note in the 17th minute when Alex Nelson weighted a delightful ball forward which Layton Watts took under control before playing it into the box for Charles who saw his effort deflected behind.

After a bright, yet unproductive start at the Towbar Express Stadium, Town took the lead in the 20th minute thanks to a quality moment.

Aaron Haswell was allowed time to control the ball out wide, and he duly picked out Charles with an inch-perfect cross, with Town's top pre-season scorer making no mistake in heading beyond Baker for his third goal of the summer.

Harrison profited from some slack play at the back from Blyth which allowed him to sneak in, but a smart save from Baker denied him Whitby's second of the evening.

James Harrison's effort sails into the Blyth Spartans net. Photo by Brian Murfield

However, minutes later and Briggs made it 1-1 after he swung a first-time ball towards goal which caught out Joel Neale as it floated over the young stopper's head.

Despite a promising, but low-scoring first-half display, Whitby came flying out the blocks after the restart and quickly restored their advantage.

As the game got back underway at the Towbar Express Stadium, Whitby really started to stamp their authority by scoring a second. Fresh from scoring his first goal of pre-season in the previous Saturday's 3-3 draw with Redcar Athletic, Layton Watts whipped a dangerous corner to the back post and the Trialist at number ten snuck in to head past Baker in goal.

Whitby's dominance in the game continued when Matthew Tymon, fresh off the bench at half-time, slipped Harrison through on goal just two minutes later, and the summer signing calmly slotted home.

Blyth showed a chance of getting back into the game, however, as Benji Shodeine broke in behind but he could only strike the crossbar under pressure from Nathan McGinley.

But Harrison netted his second of the match which did his confidence plenty of favours. A defensive mistake put Baker under pressure, and with him under challenge from Tymon, Harrison had time and space to unleash a pile-driver into the top corner.

And it would get even better in 84th minute in what was a special goal from Whitby's Trialist who spun away from his marker, took a touch, and rattled a low drive beyond the reach of Jack Wilson, a defender by trade who took Baker's place between the posts due to injury to Blyth's keeper.