Whitby Town ready for tough FA Trophy test at leaders Radcliffe
Town travel to the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division leaders, Radcliffe, on Saturday afternoon looking to advance into the First Round Proper of the competition, writes Liam Ryder.
Following a third win in four against Morpeth Town in the Emirates FA Cup last weekend, Haslam admitted the squad head into the tough road trip in good spirits ahead of what is set to be a stern test for the Seasiders.
After being knocked out at this stage, the Third Qualifying Round, against Guiseley last season, Town are determined to go a step further this time, but, in reality, they couldn't have been given a much more difficult tie in this round.
"At this stage in the season, they're the best in the league," said Haslam. "They'll have the odd off day as teams are going to raise their game against them.
"We're going to their back yard on a lovely pitch, and it's going to be a proper test for us.
"We've got to go into it best prepared and we need to be mentally strong enough to deal with what they throw at us.
"We've got to ride the storm but ultimately, when we've got the ball, we've got to show what we can do. If we go there and show the application we have in recent matches, I'm confident we can go there and give them a game."
The Blues also discovered their FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round opponents this week, with Town being handed an almighty trek to Chelmsford City.
The National League South side are who stand between the Seasiders and a place in the First Round Proper for the first time in 20 years, and Haslam doesn't fear the opposition despite their place in the division above.
Reacting to the draw, Haslam said: "There was always a good chance that we'd get a tough draw as some big teams were in there.
"Whoever we got, we were always going to view it as an opportunity.
"I don't care how good the opposition is, anybody can beat anybody on their day especially in the FA Cup.
"We're excited for the game but the focus is really on the game against Radcliffe first and foremost."