Matthew Tymon scored twice as Whitby Town returned to winning ways with a 2-1 success at Thornaby. Photo by Brian Murfield

Whitby Town returned to winning ways in pre-season following a 3-1 victory against Thornaby on Tuesday night.

Whitby led in the opening stages at Teesdale Park following Jake Charles' close-range finish before James Rowe responded almost immediately, but the contest was turned back in Town's favour with forward Matthew Tymon netting a brace with goals either side of the break, writes Liam Ryder.

Whitby went ahead in the 14th minute through their first attempt on target as Charles was well-placed to pick up Michael Woods' low pass before the unmarked striker directed a powerful strike into the back of the net.

Against the run of play, Thornaby equalised with a quick-fire response after Rowe converted following Gibson's free-kick from the left. Rowe's glancing header was enough to guide the ball into the bottom left-hand corner of Shane Bland's goal.

Former Town man Joseph Gibson looked to put his side in front as the midfielder's stooping header towards goal looped over the crossbar.

Whitby re-took the lead 11 minutes later courtesy of Tymon's tidy finish as the forward controlled a Trialist's neat pass into him before coolly slotting the ball into the net.

Tymon, who could potentially have netted five goals on the night, should have added a third goal for the Seasiders minutes later when he placed the ball wide following a fantastic run from Connor Smith down the right.

He had another chance on the stroke of half-time which was well saved by Harry Alderson. This came after Shaun Ryder had called Bland into action at the other end with a stinging strike from distance.

In the second half, Tymon extended Whitby's lead following a wonderful set-piece routine which saw Layton Watts pull the ball back to the edge of the area for Smith to strike goal-wards first-time. Smith's effort was parried right onto the head of Tymon who netted his second with 62 minutes played.

Alderson produced a strong save to deny Watts from adding a fourth in the encounter in the 73rd minute, gathering the ball from his powerful effort at the second attempt.

Watts thought he'd completed a swift attack as the attacker capitalised on some slack defending but he was incorrectly flagged for offside.

Tymon looked for a spectacular third for himself late on in the match, however his optimistic first-time attempt from distance was far from troubling Alderson in the Thornaby goal.

Not that it mattered as the Seasiders ensured a return to winning ways against a Thornaby outfit who begin their Northern League Division One campaign this coming Saturday.