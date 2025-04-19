Whitby Town secure important 3-2 win on the road at FC United of Manchester

Whitby Town earned a crucial 3-2 win on the road at FC United of Manchester on Good Friday. Photo by Owen Cox

Whitby Town recorded a highly important 3-2 away win against FC United of Manchester in the Pitching In Northern Premier League on Good Friday.

Town took the lead in the 16th minute at Broadhurst Park following Aaron Haswell's strike before netting another in the first-half courtesy of a lob from Matthew Tymon, his second goal of this manner in the space of a week, writes Liam Ryder.

Haswell's second-half stunner had put Whitby 3-0 up but the hosts set up a nervy final thanks to Nathan McGinley's own goal and Adam Le Fondre's tap-in, however the Seasiders hung on ahead of Easter Monday's penultimate league game against Blyth Spartans at the Towbar Express Stadium.

Targeting a third Pitching In Northern Premier League in a row, Whitby took the lead after soaking up some early pressure from the home side as Haswell emphatically fired home.

Shane Bland had previously produced a key stop to prevent Le Fondre from giving the hosts a lead, importantly tipping the ball wide of the post following the experienced striker's stinging first-time effort.

In the 33rd minute, Whitby doubled their advantage through Tymon.

After Connor Smith's long kick was brilliantly brought down by Tymon, the centre-forward managed to spot Conor O'Keefe off his line before lobbing a exquisite effort into the net.

Bland was on hand to deny Michael Donohue from the edge of the area after the FC United midfielder's low effort was comfortably held by the Town shot-stopper ahead of half-time.

In the 61st minute, Haswell fired Whitby further in front as the versatile man, deployed a left wing-back, directed a stunning shot into the top corner of O'Keefe's goal.

Haswell picked up the loose ball after the home side failed to clear Watts' out-swinging corner, before taking a touch and hitting the sweetest of strikes.

Shortly after, Bland did well to keep the home side out after a downward header appeared to be heading over the goal-line, only for the Whitby gloveman to scoop the ball away from danger.

The Seasiders helped FC United onto the scoresheet in the 80th minute as McGinley, who was brought in to the club in February, headed past his own goalkeeper after a cross from the right wing.

FC United pulled another goal back just a minute later through Le Fondre as a dangerous attack resulted in the forward tapping home a low effort beyond Bland in the box.

With the full-time whistle nearing, Town had to weather a storm with Declan McLoughlin twice giving Gary Liddle's side scary moments; firstly seeing a strike deflected over the bar, and second watching a fizzing effort drift narrowly off target.

The victory continues to leave matters in the Seasiders' hands ahead of Monday's visit of Blyth Spartans to the Towbar Express Stadium, a match where, depending on other results over the weekend, Whitby could secure their league status for another season.