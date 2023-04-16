Whitby Town secure NPL Premier Division survival with 3-1 win at Atherton Collieries

Harry Green

Opponents Atherton Collieries had taken some of the gloss off the scoreline thanks to a late strike from Jay Fitzmartin, but an all important three points were secured for Nathan Haslam's men, writes Liam Ryder.

Striker Simpson was handed a start in place of Jamie Bramwell as Haslam went for a more attacking outlook. And Simpson brought the clash to life with a stunning finish in the 24th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would be after a bright start from the home side, however, with Shane Bland doing well to save a rasping close-range effort before Whitby had their first chance through Simpson who dragged an effort wide from distance.

Town skipper Dan Rowe was on target

Then came the opener from Simpson. Lewis Hawkins's ball over the top was perfectly flighted for the forward to accurately lift the ball, on the volley, over Mackenzie Chapman in the Colls goal.

At the other end, only some strong hands from Bland prevented Fitzmartin from converting from long range, before Hawkins hit the target but was denied by Chapman on the stroke of half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Colls were given a chance to level matters in the second half as Fitzmartin was felled by the Seasiders' Harrison Beeden inside the area, allowing Daniel Lafferty the opportunity to square the tie.

But Bland had done his homework on the host's captain, saving the spot-kick which was fired straight down the middle in the 63rd minute.

Connor Simpson opened the scoring at Atherton

But, 12 minutes later, Whitby made no mistake at the opposite end after Green was presented with a chance to extend his side’s lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He gathered the ball in a wide position, took it around a defender, and superbly found the far top corner with a curling effort.

The Seasiders continued to make all of the running and a sense of frustration kicked in from the home side as they were reduced to ten men when Adam Rooney received his second booking following a strong challenge on Simpson.

And Colls were further behind from the resulting free-kick, as Whitby worked the set-piece quickly and captain Rowe found the net from the edge of the area after a square pass.

The hosts added some form of pride to the scoreline with the game's final attack of note. Fitzmartin drifted inside and was afforded some fortune as Bland was sent the wrong way after a wicked deflection on his effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was to prove academic in the end, though, as the Seasiders ensured they'll be playing Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division football again for the 2023/24 season.

Whitby Town: Shane Bland, Priestley Griffiths (Jamie Bramwell 39), Aaron Haswell, Adam Gell, Daniel Rowe (C), Harrison Beeden, Aaron Braithwaite, Lewis Hawkins, Bradley Fewster (Coleby Shepherd 46), Connor Simpson, Harry Green (Jos Storr 79)