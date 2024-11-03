Whitby Town see off Prescot Cables to claim first home win of the season

Whitby Town's Connor Simpson heads the ball clear during a 2-1 home win against Prescot Cables. Photos by Brian Murfield

Whitby Town claimed their first home victory of the season as they picked up all three points against Prescot Cables.

Despite Prescot being newly promoted into the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division, they had made a bright start to life in the seventh tier, sitting eighth coming into this encounter at the Towbar Express Stadium, writes Liam Ryder.

But it was Gary Liddle's side who had a two-goal lead in the first half when swift moves saw both Connor Smith and Stephen Walker sweep home.

However, with just a minute remaining of normal time, Jack Goodwin made it somewhat more uncomfortable as he halved the deficit for the visitors.

The away side from Merseyside started well and gave Town an early scare with just a minute played when the ball was flashed across the face of goal, crying out for a touch which didn't arrive.

Aaron Haswell found the first opportunity of note for the Seasiders when he drilled an effort towards goal from distance which was well blocked.

In the 24th minute John Murphy - who is very much Prescot's talisman - picked up the ball on the edge of the area and was able to get a shot in on goal, but his effort was well saved by Shane Bland.

But just moments later it was the hosts who took the lead as they wrestled the initiative.

Walker cleverly diverted the ball into the path of the on-rushing Smith from right-back and the latter was then able to convert with an emphatic strike into the bottom corner.

If that goal was well worked, so was Whitby's second in the 38th minute. Jassem Sukar broke the defensive line to pick out Walker who raced in on goal, cut in onto his right foot, and beat Hare at his near post.

Within 10 minutes of the restart, Connor Simpson had a shot saved by Calvyn Hare and the pressure continued when Campbell Darcy was also denied by the Prescot 'keeper.

Goodwin cut Town's lead just before four minutes of stoppage time were signalled when he broke away down the right with pace and somehow found the net via a deflection.

Prescot then fired another warning shot in the first minute of stoppage time when Murphy was denied by Bland as the away side found new life on the back of their goal back.

Soni Fergus, returning from injury, kept out a low effort following a corner with a strong block as Whitby spent the closing exchanges somewhat penned in.

Liddle said: “I’m really proud of the lads, I’ve just told them about the effort they have put in, not just today, but over the last couple of games since I have come in has been terrific.

"I asked for that coming into today, and they gave it to me tenfold, especially the first half when some of the football that we played was breathtaking.

"Campbell Darcy was great today, he wasn’t the only one though, the midfield three were great too. Darcy has that athleticism and can get up and down the pitch for us and was a threat for us all afternoon.”